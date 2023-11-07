The Ramcharger's Unusual Electric Setup Makes More Sense Than You'd Think: Here's Why

Today, Stellantis revealed the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger and it is, in technical terms, really weird. Ram is still on its way to make the fully electric Ram REV 1500 a reality, but it'll coexist with — rather than replace — the Ramcharger in Stellantis' alternative energy pickup range. The current Ford F-150 Lightning, upcoming Chevy Silverado EV, and the GMC Hummer pickup are all fairly standard EVs, and the REV 1500 will more or less follow that trend: A big battery that powers electric motors, like every other EV.

The Ramcharger is something else entirely. It may seem at first glance like a plug-in hybrid, in that it has electric motors and a battery working in concert with a gasoline engine. But it isn't like a Chevy Volt or Toyota Prius Prime, because there's no mechanical connection between the electric motors and the gas engine.

The Ramcharger instead uses a 3.6-liter V6 (likely similar if not identical to the engine in the Jeep Wrangler and many other Stellantis products) to spin up the generator, which feeds electrical power to its electric motors. The closest equivalent we may have today is a diesel electric locomotive, which relies on a large diesel generator to send electrical power to electric traction motors. Given the fact the Ramcharger is also a large body-on-frame American truck with a battery under the floor, it's likely similar to a locomotive in weight as well. It's worth noting that this technology that Stellantis is using has been around for about a century.