2024 Fiat 500e First Drive: A Big Personality To Make Up For Small Range

Perhaps surpassed only by the Volkswagen Beetle, the Fiat 500 is one of the most recognizable European cars to ever exist. It's been in dozens of movies, video games, anime, and more, and is a bona fide automotive icon. Despite the fame, the Fiat has only shown its face in the United States for a few years, more recently from 2007 to 2019.

Now, for 2024 the 500 is back in the States, only with notably more electrons and dubbed the 500e. Stellantis (the parent company of Fiat) flew me down to Miami from my dreary and rainy Pennsylvanian home to check out Fiat's electric only American Cinquecento.

Before I reveal how Fiat handled its return to America, I must first comment on the setting. Miami, for those who haven't been and in the context of a press event, is a bizarre place. It almost didn't feel like an actual functioning city and more like a video game world. It's impossibly colorful, I saw six Lamborghinis over the course of a drive, and the food was great. Conversely, I was not used to the heat and subsequent humidity, and my rural sensibilities have apparently not evolved to cope with Miami's unique way of handling traffic. It's a different world down in Florida.