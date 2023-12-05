2024 Fiat 500e Is Counting On 149 Miles Of Electric Range Being Enough For America
As announced last month, the Fiat 500 is back in North America in the form of the electric 2024 500e. Here's the good news about the 500e: it retains much of the same adorable charm that set the 500 from a few years ago apart from other compacts. It generates 118 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty for a car that weighs "just over 3,000 pounds." It's priced (relatively reasonably for an EV) at $32,500. The first edition of the 500e coming Stateside, the (RED) Edition, features an exclusive paint color and every purchase contributes towards (RED) a charity that helps fight the spread of AIDS.
According to Fiat, the new 500e is not only a tad larger than previous models, but the interior has been updated as well, complete with touches harkening back to Fiat's remarkably long history as an automaker. This Fiat also features what Fiat is calling "Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)" that clues bystanders into the fact an EV is nearby. It does this by "singing" the "sound of 500" to give "a taste of Italian culture." That is not a joke. That is a direct quote from Fiat. It's good to know Fiat is at least having a bit of fun with the 500e.
Personality that might not reach that far
A tiny EV with some Italian flair is all well and good. Little Mediterranean cars have been Fiat's bread and butter for over a century. But the American market Fiat 500e may not be as cool as it looks, at least when it comes to range. It sports a rather short range of just 149 miles fully charged, making it not only one of the smallest EVs on the market but also one of the shortest estimated ranges. Only the base model Nissan Leaf S matches it, also clocking in at 149 miles. The similarly compact Chevy Bolt destroys both of them as far as range is concerned; stored electrons allow the Chevy to travel upwards of 259 miles on a charge. It also costs much less at $26,500 without any sort of discount.
The 500e is undoubtedly cool as far as aesthetics are concerned and 149 miles is great for congested cities and the narrow streets of Europe. But when you're doing anything more than the average commute, 149 miles will likely start feeling restrictive. But if Fiat's classic Italian charm and fun personality win you over, you can get the 500e when it starts hitting dealerships early next year.