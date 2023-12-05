2024 Fiat 500e Is Counting On 149 Miles Of Electric Range Being Enough For America

As announced last month, the Fiat 500 is back in North America in the form of the electric 2024 500e. Here's the good news about the 500e: it retains much of the same adorable charm that set the 500 from a few years ago apart from other compacts. It generates 118 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty for a car that weighs "just over 3,000 pounds." It's priced (relatively reasonably for an EV) at $32,500. The first edition of the 500e coming Stateside, the (RED) Edition, features an exclusive paint color and every purchase contributes towards (RED) a charity that helps fight the spread of AIDS.

According to Fiat, the new 500e is not only a tad larger than previous models, but the interior has been updated as well, complete with touches harkening back to Fiat's remarkably long history as an automaker. This Fiat also features what Fiat is calling "Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)" that clues bystanders into the fact an EV is nearby. It does this by "singing" the "sound of 500" to give "a taste of Italian culture." That is not a joke. That is a direct quote from Fiat. It's good to know Fiat is at least having a bit of fun with the 500e.