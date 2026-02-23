Jeep's 2026 Cherokee Looks Like An XJ But Drives Like Every Other Hybrid Crossover

The Jeep Cherokee name has proven immune to changing trends and the concept of political correctness, because Jeep has been flexible about what kind of vehicle it gets applied to. The original SJ Cherokee from 1974 had very little to do with the iconic XJ Cherokee that first appeared in the 1980s and lasted until the turn of the century, which in turn had nothing in common with the most recent KL Cherokee aside from that enduring name.

After a gap of a few years, the Cherokee name is back on yet another very different take on the SUV genre. The 2026 Jeep Cherokee is once again a compact crossover like the last one, aimed at the heart of the new car market and well-known competitors like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, and the Korean duo of Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. But it's essentially the reverse of the last Cherokee.

The outgoing model combined car-like styling that was untraditional for Jeep with a mechanical package that didn't conform to segment norms. Now the Cherokee definitely looks like a Jeep, but under the skin it's clearly taking cues from the competition.