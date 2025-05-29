2026 Dodge Charger Daytona 4-Door First Drive: Can Two More Doors Save The Muscle EV?

It's a bold premise: Launch an all new electric car that honors the muscle car heyday from nearly 60 years ago. We've come to expect bold premises from Dodge, who milked retro car designs for 15 years in the last generation of the Challenger coupe and Charger sedan. But to bill its first EV—the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona—as the evolution of the muscle car requires a cognitive leap that the market hasn't quite adapted to.

Launched late in 2024, only 1,947 units of the Dodge Charger Daytona coupe were sold in the first quarter of 2025, according to Cox Automotive. That's low. In the same time, Ford sold 11,607 Mustang Mach-Es and Jeep moved more Wagoneer S models that share the Charger Daytona's platform. Additionally, in the first quarter EV sales spiked 10% year-over-year due to tariff and pricing uncertainty, and with consumers rushing to take advantage of the $7,500 EV tax credit while it's still there.

It's way too early to make a judgment on its success, but Dodge has adjusted by suspending the better-selling entry-level R/T model for the 2026 model year due to tariff uncertainty. Dodge also bumped back the Charger Daytona four-door sedan to a 2026 model expected in the second half of this year.

Here's the thing: those two extra doors make for a better EV. But I can't say it makes for a better muscle car.