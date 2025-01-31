Why Did Dodge Discontinue The Hellcat Engine?

The V8 engine is strongly intertwined with American car culture and has been for more than a century. Described by enthusiasts, the V8 appeals to U.S. drivers due to its unique sound, performance capability, and its symbol of the consumer freedom to purchase something outrageous. As engine technology developed over the years, advancements allowed for more horsepower and torque output, creating iconic genres like the classic muscle car.

Fast forward to 2006, Dodge brought back its legendary Charger, and two years later the Challenger, after a long hiatus, packed with a potent V8. Gearheads were giddy with excitement at the second coming of the muscle car. However, things really started to heat up in 2015, when the automaker debuted the Hellcat engine, a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 behemoth. While initial output was a monstrous 707 horsepower with a maximum capable speed of almost 200 miles per hour, Dodge would later release even more potent variants like the Hellcat Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Hemi engine.

Then in 2022, came the devastating news that the Dodge Challenger and Charger vehicle models would no longer be produced after 2023. This of course signaled the death knell for the Hellcat engine as well, with muscle car fans lamenting the loss of a signature symbol of American V8 car culture. The reasons for fazing out the muscular V8 Hellcat were due to two factors: A continual tightening of emission standards, and a push from former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (parent company to Dodge), who wanted to go electric.

