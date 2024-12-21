10 Of The Fastest Electric Cars On The Market, Ranked By Top Speed
It's no secret that EVs offer performance figures that gas-powered vehicles often can't match. Their unrelenting acceleration is the biggest advantage, with even budget-oriented EVs able to offer 0-60 mph times faster than their ICE counterparts. Some manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce intentionally limit this acceleration for a smoother ride, but others are happy to let drivers feel the full power of the electric motors. While it's true that fast acceleration off the line doesn't always mean a fast top speed, a handful of EVs offer discerning drivers the best of both worlds.
These 10 EVs are among the very fastest on the market right now in terms of top speed, with each one available to purchase as of this writing. Some are already in production and some are slated to begin production soon, but all of them are out of reach for the average EV buyer. Many even top seven figures in price, but for the lucky few that can justify the cost, they offer mind-bending performance with the bonus of zero emissions.
Hispano-Suiza Carmen – 180 mph
Most — although not all — of the fastest EVs in terms of top speed are hypercars with seven-figure retail prices. The Hispano-Suiza Carmen is one such hypercar, with a reported price of €1.65 million (around $1.73 million) excluding taxes. The brand has capped production to a maximum of 19 examples, with just five of those being the most exclusive Boulogne spec. Its spec sheet makes for impressive reading, with over 1,000 horsepower on offer, a 0-62 mph time of less than three seconds, and a range of over 300 miles. Top speed is officially quoted as 180 mph.
None of these stats are surprising given the car's retail price, but they seemed significantly more cutting edge when it was first revealed back in 2019. Since then, the car has made a number of high profile appearances, including at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and deliveries to customers have begun. The latest iteration of the hypercar, the Carmen Sagrera, made its international debut at Goodwood in 2024, and boasts a slight power boost over previous examples of the car. The brand quotes its 0-62 mph time as 2.6 seconds, again slightly faster than earlier versions, but has not disclosed whether the Sagrera boasts a higher top speed than its predecessors.
Drako Dragon – 200 mph
There are scores of high powered, high priced electric SUVs that have either already hit the market or are on the way soon, but the Drako Dragon is not like the rest. Unveiled in 2022, the Dragon packs a quad-motor setup that produces a reported 2,000 horsepower and can hit 60 mph from standstill in 1.9 seconds. Draco says it will be capable of a top speed of over 200 mph, but doesn't offer a more specific figure.
The brand remains relatively unknown in the performance EV world, and that's for good reason — it doesn't have a car in production yet. The folks over at The Autopian spoke to Drako's founders at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late 2024, and confirmed that they planned to begin production of the Dragon in 2026 with a retail price of $290,000.
Saying that you'll put a car into production and actually doing it are two separate things, but if Drako can pull it off, the Dragon will be comfortably among the fastest EVs on the road, and far faster than rival electric SUVs. In the meantime, anyone who fancies taking a gamble on the car's production fortunes can put down the cash and hope nothing goes wrong for Drako between now and 2026.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – 202 mph
The current generation of the Maserati GranTurismo is available in both gas-powered and all-electric forms, with the latter being christened the GranTurismo Folgore. Its top speed of 202 mph is on par with what buyers expect from a high end grand tourer, and its range of over 270 miles should put those with range anxiety at ease too. SlashGear tested out both the gas and electric versions of the GranTurismo at launch, and found both to be excellent drivers' cars. The GranTurismo Folgore was, unsurprisingly, the superior choice for pure acceleration, while the gas-powered car excelled in its handling.
Maserati had a tricky balance to strike with the GranTurismo. It needed to convince enough buyers that switching to electric was worthwhile — and thus justify its investment in the car's new multi-powertrain architecture — without compromising on what made the original gas car great. It's a balance that our reviewer felt Maserati has gotten right, with both gas and electric versions of the GranTurismo being impressive in their own right. Not to mention, they arguably look far better than many of the dedicated performance EVs here, with all of Maserati's engineering excellence being expertly squeezed into a classically elegant package.
Tesla Model S Plaid – 203 mph
Tesla might no longer offer the freshest lineup of EVs on the market, but the talents of its current cars shouldn't be overlooked. In particular, the Model S Plaid is still an exceptionally fast car, with a proven top speed of 203 mph. No other production car within its price bracket can hit close to that figure. The car also benefits from Tesla's comprehensive suite of features, as well as unfettered access to the Supercharger network.
There are, of course, some limits to these benefits. The main one is that, unless you happen to live in Germany and can take advantage of the country's autobahn network, the real-world usefulness of a 203 mph top speed is practically zero. The same could be said about many of the other cars here, although the likes of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore at least offer prettier looks and a more luxurious interior than the Model S Plaid.
Then there's the issues with Tesla's quality control and its history of troubling recalls — although to be fair, those aren't areas that the Maserati excels in either. It's far from perfect then, but for the cash, the Model S Plaid is still unbeatable when it comes to all-out EV speed.
Lucid Air Sapphire – 205 mph
The most luxurious, powerful, and expensive variant of Lucid's sleek electric sedan, the Lucid Air Sapphire is an exercise in excess. Its 205 mph top speed is, much like the Tesla Model S Plaid and similarly speedy EVs, far more than most drivers will ever be able to reach. It also accelerates towards that top speed hilariously fast — as SlashGear's executive editor found out first hand while putting the car through its paces — yet it also manages to be a practical daily driver.
The EPA-estimated 427 mile range is more than most efficiency-focused EVs can offer, and inside, it offers all the trappings of a high-end luxury sedan. The only catch is that it costs $250,000, putting it well out of reach for all but the most deep pocketed EV enthusiasts. For those that can justify the outlay, it's perhaps the most fearsomely capable electric daily driver on the market.
Estrema Fulminea – 217 mph
Announced in early 2023, the Estrema Fulminea is another entrant into the rapidly evolving EV hypercar market. It boasts suitably outlandish performance figures, with over 2,000 horsepower on offer and a 0 to 62 mph time of roughly two seconds. Its top speed, according to Autocar, is expected to be 217 mph, although the outlet noted that the brand's representative "was hesitant to give a [definitive] top speed figure." Its exact range also remains a mystery for now, although it's expected to be in excess of 320 miles.
It is evidently still early days for the Fulminea, although interested buyers can pre-order one for an initial deposit of just over $5,000. The full cost of the car is reportedly around $2.55 million. Its production run is capped at 61 examples and was originally slated to begin in late 2023, but as of December 2024, it remains in development. This isn't exactly surprising, given the company itself is a fresh startup and the car relies on solid-state batteries, which remain at the cutting edge of battery technology.
Lotus Evija – 218 mph
It's very common for limited-run hypercars to end up being delayed by significant periods after their initially promised launch window. The Lotus Evija is a good example — the brand initially claimed that the first customers would receive the car by late 2020, but it only began deliveries of the first examples in December 2024. Lotus blamed the delay on the lasting effects of the pandemic, with its supply chain and testing schedule both being severely affected.
Nonetheless, deliveries are now underway, which means that the car's roughly 2,000 horsepower output and 218 mph top speed can now be enjoyed by customers. That is, assuming those customers have a spare $3 million or so to purchase one. Originally, Lotus planned to build 130 examples of the car, and as of this writing, the brand has yet to confirm that each example is spoken for. As such, anyone with several million dollars burning a hole in their pocket may still have time to purchase what Lotus calls "world's most powerful series production road car."
Deus Vayanne – 248 mph
Another EV startup looking to make a name for itself in the hypercar world is Deus, with its debut model first announced in 2022. The Vayanne is planned to be even more powerful than the Lotus Evija, with around 2,200 horsepower on offer and a top speed of around 248 mph. According to the brand, it will also boast over 300 miles of range. Some startups attempt to do all their engineering in-house, but Deus chose a different strategy, instead entrusting its design to Italdesign and part of its engineering to Williams Advanced Engineering.
The hypercar is slated to begin production sometime in 2025, with a maximum of 99 units set to be built. It's not known how many of those units the brand has already sold, but as of this writing, a U.K.-based financing firm has one available to buy for a list price of £2.75 million (around $3.5 million).
Aspark Owl – 257 mph
The Aspark Owl was first unveiled in 2017, with a price in excess of $3 million and a power output of almost 2,000 horsepower. It was repeatedly delayed, but eventually made it to production, with the brand claiming that a maximum of 50 examples would be built. As of this writing, one of those examples is available at SBX, an exclusive dealership in Dubai. Its price is not listed, but reports place its asking price somewhere in the region of $2.7 million.
To highlight its performance — and back up its claimed time of 1.7 seconds from 0 to 60 mph — Aspark took the car to an English airfield to get its acceleration verified by the Guinness Book of World Records. There, it set records for both the fastest average speed over an eighth of a mile by an electric car and fastest average speed over a quarter mile by an electric car. The two records clocked in at 192.020 mph and 198.128 mph respectively.
Rimac Nevera – 258 mph
After testing out the record-breaking Rimac Nevera on the road, SlashGear was able to confirm that it is every bit as unbelievable to drive as it is on paper. Rimac has previously taken the car to a top speed of 258 mph, making it the fastest production EV in the world in terms of top speed, and although our reviewer didn't hit anywhere close to that speed, they still took it comfortably into triple digits. The Nevera delivers seemingly endless amounts of power, and it looks good while doing it. Yet, it isn't sold out yet.
Rimac originally promised to build 150 units of the car, and recently unveiled the new and improved Nevera R as a way to shift the last of those units. The original car certainly didn't need improving, but nonetheless, the Nevera R boasts 2,107 horsepower, a 1.74 second 0-60 mph time, and a slightly reduced top speed of 256 mph. This top speed can only be reached when the car is under the direct supervision of a member of Rimac's team. When customers are left to their own devices, the car is limited to 217 mph, although it's safe to say that most drivers will run out of road – or confidence – long before they hit that figure.