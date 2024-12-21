10 Of The Fastest Electric Cars On The Market, Ranked By Top Speed

It's no secret that EVs offer performance figures that gas-powered vehicles often can't match. Their unrelenting acceleration is the biggest advantage, with even budget-oriented EVs able to offer 0-60 mph times faster than their ICE counterparts. Some manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce intentionally limit this acceleration for a smoother ride, but others are happy to let drivers feel the full power of the electric motors. While it's true that fast acceleration off the line doesn't always mean a fast top speed, a handful of EVs offer discerning drivers the best of both worlds.

These 10 EVs are among the very fastest on the market right now in terms of top speed, with each one available to purchase as of this writing. Some are already in production and some are slated to begin production soon, but all of them are out of reach for the average EV buyer. Many even top seven figures in price, but for the lucky few that can justify the cost, they offer mind-bending performance with the bonus of zero emissions.