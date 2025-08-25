Every Generation Of Jeep Cherokee, Ranked

The Jeep Cherokee — not to be confused with the larger Jeep Grand Cherokee — is one of Jeep's most interesting vehicles when it comes to its history. Jeep brought the Cherokee to life in 1974 to fill the space underneath the much larger Jeep Wagoneer at the time. The two shared a lot of design elements, but the basic idea was that the Cherokee was meant to appeal to younger people instead of full-sized families like the Wagoneer. It has bounced in and out of the Jeep lineup until 2023 when Jeep formally retired the badge.

Despite being around for nearly 50 years, the Cherokee actually only has five generations. That number will increase to six since the Cherokee is coming back for the 2026 model year with a fresh coat of paint and a new design that more closely resembles that of the rest of Jeep's SUV lineup. That means on average, a Cherokee generation tends to last around 10 years, with the shortest generations being the third and fourth at around five or six years, respectively. They have been a big deal for Jeep, giving it its firmest grasp in the crossover segment the automaker has ever had.

However, not all generations were built the same. We'll go more into it below, but suffice it to say that some generations were better, more influential, and fit into the market better than others. If you're curious about the best Jeep Cherokee generations, read on.