Everything To Know About The AMC 304, 360, And 401 Engines

AMC, or American Motors Corporation, may not have ever elevated itself to the level of the United States' "Big Three" automakers. However, it still made several legendary AMC muscle cars and built some of the best and most enduring Jeep models in that brand's long history. Beyond those two accomplishments, who can forget the inimitable Pacer and much-maligned Gremlin, two of the most uniquely designed cars of the 1970s? The Pacer was dubbed the "Flying Fishbowl" by Car and Driver and the Gremlin was designed on a barf bag, but both models had their moments in the sun, thanks in part to the reliable eight-cylinder engines they shared with their distant muscle car and Jeep cousins.

AMC's original in-house V8s were born out of desperation when a planned partnership with Studebaker-Packard fell apart in the mid-'50s. The first generation of AMC eight-cylinder engines were made between 1956 and 1966 in 250, 287, and 327 cubic-inch displacements.

A second generation was produced between 1966 and 1970 in 290, 343, and 390 cubic-inch versions, but when AMC bought the Jeep brand from Kaiser in 1970, it introduced a new lineup of V8s. This third-series AMC V8 engine was available in 304, 360, and 401 cubic-inch sizes. Let's take a closer look at this family of long-lasting and powerful motors.

[Featured Image by CZMarlin via Wikimedia Commons| Cropped and scaled| Public domain]