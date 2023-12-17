Why The AMC Gremlin Might Not Have Been Such A Bad Car After All

The AMC Gremlin has been the butt of many automotive jokes throughout the years, often appearing on lists of the worst cars in automotive history. It joined the Pacer as a strangely styled anomaly in AMC's otherwise impressive history. AMC cranked out several underrated muscle cars throughout the '60s and '70s, along with some of the most durable Jeep models ever, during its ownership of the legendary off-road badge between 1970 and 1986.

The Gremlin was launched on April Fool's Day in 1970 as a shortened version of the Hornet and an intended competitor to the Ford Pinto, Chevrolet Vega, and other subcompact models of the era. AMC design executive Dick Teague famously sketched the Gremlin on a Northwest Orient air sickness bag based on studies that had previously been done by designer Bob Nixon.

The Gremlin remained in production through 1978 and, over its lifespan, was equipped with engines ranging in size from 121 to 304 cubic inches. Its reputation as a blemish on AMC's otherwise fairly proud history may be largely undeserved, however. The Gremlin has endured as a cult classic and — when outfitted with one of the more powerful inline-six or V8 engines — a strong performer given its weight (the 1972 model tipped the scales at less than 2,600 pounds). Let's examine a few reasons the Gremlin doesn't belong on the many model-shaming lists on which it appears.