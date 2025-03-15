Every Jeep Model Made During The AMC Years

If there's one name that's synonymous with SUVs and off-road vehicles in America, it's Jeep. From its World War II-era beginnings through to its post-war expansion into civilian markets and current status as one of the many brands under the Stellantis umbrella, Jeep has built a line of iconic off-roaders that have inspired plenty of Jeep clones over the years.

However, the decades since World War II have also seen Jeep change hands multiple times. First, in 1953, Kaiser-Frazer purchased Willys-Overland and renamed it the Willys Motor Company. After a decade, Willys Motor Company became Kaiser-Jeep in 1963 before dwindling sales by the end of the 1960s prompted American Motors Corporation (AMC) to acquire Jeep from Kaiser. It was a deal meant to solve both companies' issues, with Jeep receiving better distribution and AMC expanding its product offerings with useful off-road vehicles.

So, in 1970, AMC paid $75 million — over $600 million in today's money — for Jeep. AMC expanded and updated Jeep's lineup significantly, introducing new variants on the Jeep CJ archetype such as the CJ-7, bringing new engines such as the AMC 360 V8, and — perhaps most crucially — debuting the first-generation Jeep Cherokee SJ in 1974. Let's look back at the 16 years Jeep spent under AMC, covering all of the models built during this stretch.

A quick note before we start — the production years listed below are just the AMC years. Some of these Jeeps first debuted before AMC's ownership, while others stayed in the lineup after Chrysler's takeover of AMC in 1987.