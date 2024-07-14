Who Built The Jeepster Commando & What's One Worth Today?

In the mid-to-late 1950s, a pair of automotive companies, Willys-Overland and Kaiser-Frazer, underwent a merger, ultimately becoming the Kaiser-Jeep Corporation. If you're wondering why it's not something like "the Willys-Kaiser Corporation," that's because Jeeps were the only vehicles still being produced in the United States by Willys-Overland at the end of its solo run, so after Kaiser-Frazer bought it out, they picked a new name from the writing on the wall.

While Jeeps were the de facto rough-and-tumble four-wheel-drive car following the end of World War II, Kaiser-Jeep was getting muscled out of its turf by the likes of Dodge, International Harvester, and Ford. In an effort to compete, Kaiser-Jeep needed a mid-sizer, something with the 4WD it was known for, but with a more approachable body. As the company wasn't in the best place financially at the time, its mechanics had to raid the parts bin for hand-me-downs to put this new vehicle together.

The result of this was the Jeepster Commando, named after a similar car produced by Willys-Overland back in 1948. It was a Frankenstein vehicle — if you looked at it from the front, it was a Jeep, but if you looked at it from the back, it was a sedan. In a happy accident, this modular construction allowed Kaiser-Jeep to offer the Jeepster Commando in a wide variety of packages, including a roadster, a pickup, a convertible, and a station wagon.

The Jeepster Commando managed to get Kaiser-Jeep through its rough patch until its retirement in 1973, when the brand went whole-hog with beefier vehicles like the Cherokee.