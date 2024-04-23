6 Of The Most Powerful Jeep Models Ever Built
Jeep is a household name in America. Established during the World War II era as a military workhorse, Jeep has evolved dramatically into what it is today — a civilian favorite known for off-road performance and, of course, power. This is thanks to Jeep models often featuring high-torque engines, sophisticated four-wheel-drive systems, and reinforced chassis designs.
Despite the biggest changes made to Jeeps over the last 70 years, they still make monster off-roaders. Jeep has the accolades to show for it, too. According to the company's official awards page, Jeep vehicles have received numerous honors recognizing their build quality, features, and off-road abilities. Jeep even claims that the Grand Cherokee is "the most awarded SUV ever."
With all that in mind, we're going to check out six of the most powerful Jeep models ever built that became benchmarks for the company's lineup. From classic icons that have stood the test of time to modern beasts that push technological boundaries, each Jeep model on this list brings something unique to the table.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which debuted at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, is the most powerful Jeep ever produced and one of the most powerful SUVs of all time. The Trackhawk's incredible power comes from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine, which produces 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Naturally, this engine also comes with some unique performance characteristics that help it run faster and more efficiently — a powerful cooling system with water jackets on the cast iron block, a forged steel crankshaft, and high-strength alloy pistons. The Trackhawk's engine also features a high-performance twin-screw supercharger that can operate at 14,600 rpm, providing a tremendous boost with its wide throttle body and efficient air intake system.
Two high-flow fuel pumps manage fuel supply so that the engine receives plenty of gas even when there's a significant demand. Power is supplied via a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission capable of handling the engine's tremendous energy, sending power to all four wheels using Jeep's Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel drive system. This is further strengthened with a sturdy rear drive shaft and axle to handle the high torque.
Given spec after spec geared for extreme performance, it shouldn't be surprising that the Trackhawk accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds. However, this particular model was only produced for a few years before the high-performance line was terminated.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
Since its debut in 2012, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT has really made a name for itself, carving out a clear corner of the high-performance SUV market. The model's popularity stems mainly from its powerful engine arrangement. The 2021 model has a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine that produces 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. This engine allows the Grand Cherokee SRT to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The SRT is an all-wheel-drive car with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and its muscular exterior and standard 20-inch wheels give it the looks to match what's under the hood. Optional packages include high-performance brakes and a Trailer Tow Group.
When it comes to overall characteristics, the SRT balances both practicality and high-end equipment. And, of course, the carbon-fiber trim and leather surfaces add a bit of class to the interior. On the flip side, the strong engine unsurprisingly reduces fuel efficiency, with EPA estimates of 13 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the interstate.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 was introduced in 2021, becoming the quickest and most rugged Wrangler ever made. As Jeep switches to more sustainable powertrains, the 2024 model year has been declared as the final edition of this V8 monster, signaling the end of an era of raw power.
The 392 is powered by the same 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine used in the Cherokee SRT. As such, the stats are similar — 470 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, and 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. They also share the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time Selec-Trac four-wheel-drive system. However, the more adventurous fans will enjoy the 392's high torque at low speeds. The precise locking technique for the torque converter lets it easily handle steep slopes.
The Rubicon also includes cutting-edge tech and design upgrades. The 2024 model comes standard with the Xtreme Recon 35 Tire Package – which includes 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires — an 8,000-pound Warn winch, and several luxury options like Black Nappa leather-trimmed seats. It also has a strengthened frame, heavy-duty brakes, and high-performance shocks for better off-road potential.
That being said, having such fancy things comes with a cost. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition costs nearly $100,000, minus destination fees. However, this price reflects the exclusive features and, more importantly, the restricted production run of 3,700 units worldwide for 2024.
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
Before getting into any of the performance metrics, it's important to avoid the mistake of mixing up the SRT and SRT8. Here's the short version: The SRT8 came first in 2006 as a high-performance Grand Cherokee model, and the SRT is the second generation of the SRT8 that was introduced in 2012.
Under the hood of the STR-8 was a potent 6.1-liter HEMI V8 engine, which was eventually upgraded to the 6.4-liter version in the later models — yes, the one from the SRT and the Wrangler 329. It might feel like cheating to include three Jeep models with the same engine on this list, but rest assured, the original 6.1 V8 was more than enough to earn the SRT8 a unique place here given its cool 425 horsepower output. The SRT8 also had a strong five-speed automatic transmission that allowed it to be fast but also amazingly stable and pleasant to drive.
However, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 had its downsides too, most noticeably its fuel economy. With an average consumption of approximately 16.8 gallons per 100 kilometers (or 62 miles), it clearly wasn't an option for the environmentally aware driver. When it comes to pricing, the SRT8 was considered reasonably affordable, particularly when compared to its high-end German contemporaries. You can find a used SRT8 these days between $15,000 and $30,000, depending on the year.
Jeep Commander 5.7i HEMI V8
The Jeep Commander 5.7i HEMI V8, produced between 2006 and 2010, is another powerful example of Jeep's high-performance models. Although not quite as strong as some other Jeep models on this list, the Commander's 5.7-liter V8 engine still produces an impressive 320 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. Its acceleration adds to its performance credentials as well, going from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds and topping out at 130 mph.
This model features an all-wheel drive system mated with a five-speed automatic transmission. The engine is designed without a turbo but incorporates a multipoint fuel injection system. Regardless, enthusiasts always have a close eye on fuel efficiency with big engines, and the Commander comes in very middle-of-the-road in this regard, achieving an average fuel economy of 15 mpg. However, it also has a 21-gallon gas tank that allows for long-distance driving, which is especially useful given this high-capacity SUV's intended purpose.
Jeep Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, introduced in 2021 as part of Jeep's broader electrification strategy, combines classic off-road features with hybrid tech — but it's still as powerful as they come. The 4xe is powered by a complex hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with two electric motors, producing 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. This combination allows for around 22 miles of pure electric range, which is pretty rough given the competition. The Rubicon 4xe also includes locking differentials.
Hybrid or not, Jeep's aim to preserve the Wrangler's core is clear in the 4xe design. It keeps the original Wrangler appearance with a seven-slot grille and round headlamps, and the Rubicon 4xe comes outfitted with 33-inch all-terrain tires.
In terms of cost, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is positioned as a premium option in the Wrangler series, priced at $51,000. For those looking for additional levels of customization and luxury, the Rubicon X 4xe costs around $70,000. The 4xe is expensive, sure, but financial incentives like a government tax credit tend to make it more affordable and appealing. For more in-depth info, check out our 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe review.