The 10 Best Jeeps Ever Designed, Ranked

Next to the CJ and Wrangler models, the XJ Cherokee is likely the best-known Jeep model. Introduced in 1984, this new Jeep borrowed its name from an existing full-size model and came with an upscale cousin which also borrowed its name, Wagoneer. Its construction represented a departure from tradition by merging the box frame and body into a single unit, providing more strength and rigidity with less weight. Furthermore, its smaller size and simple yet elegant design made for an attractive and enduring package that was a wildly successful model in Jeep's lineup, nearly unchanged until 2001 — an eternity for any automobile.

What made the Cherokee work so well was a combination of impressive capabilities coming from tried and tested 4x4 components mated to a durable and torquey 4.0-liter straight-6 engine. Though straight and boxy, the Cherokee was attractive and could be had with nicely appointed and comfortable interiors. It was the vehicle to do everything.

Upon its debut, the Cherokee earned 4x4 of the year from all three of the top off-road magazines of the day. The formula for it worked so well that it remained in production until 2001 using the same design with only a refreshed front fascia in 1997 — even the straight-6 engine remained until the model's discontinuation. With the onslaught of smaller SUVs and crossovers in the following decades, it's hard not to make an assumption that the 1984 Cherokee played a large part in the phenomenon.