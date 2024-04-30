Everything Jeep Fans Should Know About The CJ8 'Scrambler'

The most desirable CJ-8 engine option was the 258 cubic-inch (4.2-liter) I6 that made 115 horsepower, as Jeep didn't offer any V8 engines in the Scrambler. Underneath four-cylinder CJ-8s sat a BorgWarner SR-4 four-speed manual transmission, while six-cylinder models got the Tremec T-176. Buyers who didn't know how to drive a stick shift could opt for Chrysler's Torqueflite 904 automatic with the four-cylinder engine and the TF 999 with the six. For 1985 and 1986, manual Scramblers got the BorgWarner T-5, which had a stump-yanking 4.03:1 first gear and a 0.76:1 overdrive fifth.

Behind all those transmissions sat a two-speed Dana 300 transfer case, with the front driveshaft running to a Dana 30 axle. Most CJ-8s had the rather flimsy two-piece AMC 20 in the back, but some 1986 Scramblers got much beefier Dana 44 rear axles.

The standard top was a hard half-cab cover, but full soft and hard tops were also available. Like the CJ-7, The CJ-8 Scrambler can be upgraded with higher-ratio axles, lift kits, and lockers. Many Jeepers replace the stock engine in their CJ with one of AMC's strong but gas-chugging V8s or swap in a Chevy LS motor, but supply and demand make these engines and underbody upgrades far easier to acquire than a CJ-8 to put them in. CJ-8 Scramblers originally sold for between $9,000 and $10,000, but a well-preserved model will cost at least $30,000 today.

[Featured image by CZMarlin via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]