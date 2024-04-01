6 Beginner Tips To Learn Manual Transmission Shifting

The manual transmission is starting to go the way of the dodo, although there are still several new cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy that have a stick shift — and, of course, used options abound. SlashGear has already outlined the pros and cons of manual vs. automatic transmissions, but if you opt for a manual transmission vehicle, it can be an intimidating challenge to take the road while still learning the three-pedal shuffle. Once you master this skill, you will enjoy a better connection with your car and the road, as well as the ability to hop into any car and drive it.

There are many factors that make manual transmissions worth learning. For example, knowing how to drive a stick is particularly handy if you visit Europe, where 80% of cars are still equipped with manual transmissions. We're here for you to help provide a lesson in two-foot driving, a lesson my father insisted on imparting to my sisters and me when we were getting ready to take our driver's tests. Thirty-five years later, I still strongly prefer driving a stick shift, although finding one has become harder and harder as the years go by.