5 Manual Transmission Tips That Could Improve Your Vehicle's MPG

One of the main benefits of driving a vehicle with a manual transmission is increased fuel economy. But how exactly does a manual gearbox make your car more efficient? Some of the factors involved are pretty passive. Manual gearboxes weigh less, so your vehicle has less mass to move around, for example. Sending power through a manual gearbox is also easier on the engine itself. These factors won't change no matter what the vehicle's driver does.

But driving stick is a constant learning curve. Even if you've mastered clutch control and are shifting gear at an optimal time, there are still bad habits to unlearn, and good habits to pick up. Economical driving is a great area to study if you want to increase your skillset and save some cash. There are many ways a manual gearbox can make a gas tank go further — but some of them require a little effort from the person behind the wheel.

If you know how to drive economically, then a manual gearbox can achieve far greater fuel efficiency than its automatic equivalent. However, certain driving styles can have the opposite effect and turn your economical manual into an absolute gas guzzler. It is worth pointing out that modern automatic gearboxes are a lot better and more fuel-efficient than older models, so there is a more noticeable gap in efficiency with vintage vehicles. But if you drive a car with a manual transmission, these tips will help you regardless.