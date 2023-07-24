This Classic USPS Vehicle Perfectly Embodies Its Name

Prior to the mid-1980s, U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles consisted mainly of a fleet of DJ-5 Jeeps (a.k.a. "Dispatcher"), a lighter-duty two-wheel drive relative of the legendary off-roader — Jeep's CJ-5. To accommodate the needs of mail carriers, the DJ-5 did have a fully enclosed metal cabin with sliding doors, an automatic transmission, and right-hand drive for easily reaching mailboxes without leaving the vehicle's seat. Still, the antiquated Jeeps left much to be desired, and in 1986, postal officials decided to take a different approach toward a replacement carrier vehicle.

Rather than choose from an existing lineup of vehicles, a list of characteristics was developed that would define the ideal postal transport. With that in mind, commercial vehicle manufacturers were invited to develop prototypes to compete for the lucrative production contract.

The three finalists were American Motors (parent company of Jeep at the time), a joint venture called Poveco, and another joint venture between General Motors and Grumman. Yes, that's the same Grumman famous for manufacturing fighter jets such as the F4F Wildcat and F-14 Tomcat. Apparently, with the Cold War winding down, the company was hungry for additional revenue streams.

To make sure that the vehicles could last more than 20 years on the road under constant use in frequently harsh conditions, a grueling gauntlet of trials were undertaken: these challenges included driving over man-made potholes 35,000 times, hauling a one-ton load, and a thousand of miles worth of frequent stopping and starting to mimic real-world delivery conditions.