5 Cars That Are Basically Jeep Clones

Although most of the vehicles on this list are at least a couple of decades old, the Ineos Grenadier is a more recent Jeep imitator. The Grenadier was unveiled at the 2020 Concourse of Elegance in London, where it sat next to a WIllys Jeep, FJ40 Land Cruiser, and Mercedes G-Wagon. Those other SUVs were all owned by Ineos, and designer Toby Ecuyer admitted they served as direct inspiration for his company's new creation. "At the outset of the Grenadier project, we brought some of the great 4x4s of the past into the studio to look closely at what made them so enduring," he told Autocar. "You can see common design traits and proportions. I think the Grenadier sits very naturally among these 4x4 icons, and if others agree, then we've achieved our design objective."

Ineos Automotive is a division of Ineos, a British chemical company owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe has a famous affinity for Land Rovers; he owns the first one ever produced, which sat neglected for decades before Ratcliffe restored it and took it on a safari trip across Asia.

Unsurprisingly, the Grenadier most resembles a Land Rover Defender, and SlashGear's Michael Teo Van Runkle drove the 2024 Grenadier and felt it compared favorably to contemporary Jeep offerings. "Having spent a ton of seat time in Jeeps, the Grenadier's lack of wind noise, improved interior ergonomics, and pleasing switchgear stands in stark contrast with the prehistoric Fiat-Chrysler design and build quality."