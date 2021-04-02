Awesome Nissan Patrol NISMO won’t come to the US

Nissan has unveiled a very cool full-sized SUV at Expo 2020 Dubai. The SUV is the 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO, and Nissan says it’s the latest chapter for the NISMO performance brand. While the SUV premiered globally during a virtual event, the car will be exclusive to the Middle East region.

The new race-inspired version of the Patrol combines an attractive exterior with the refinement of a luxury car and the performance of a sports car. The unveiling of the new vehicle is part of the year-long celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the Patrol launch in 1951. The Patrol NISMO has optimized aerodynamics on the exterior along with optimized suspension for improved handling.

The goal of aerodynamics was to achieve zero lift force, and the vehicle is also fitted with the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features. Patrol NISMO is based on the V8 LE Platinum City model. The SUV uses a V-8 with 428 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque. Each NISMO version is tuned by the Nissan Takumi craftsman team of four master engine builders that hand-build Nissan GT-R engines at the Yokohama engine plant.

One of the critical design features for the Patrol NISMO is the addition of a side duct to the front bumper that achieves zero lift force, which Nissan says is a breakthrough in the SUV segment. The automaker also uses wheels in 22-inch diameter made of two-tone aluminum that saves 4.5 kilograms at each corner. Buyers also get a roof spoiler and improved braking performance.

The vehicle has the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Smart Rear View Mirror and a High Beam Assist. The 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO goes on sale in the Middle East starting in April with a price equivalent to $105,000, including VAT. Nissan notes pricing will vary from market to market.