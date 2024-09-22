Every Vehicle Powered By The AMC 360 V8 Engine

The American Motors Corporation (AMC) is likely best remembered as the plucky underdog competitor to the Big Three in the late 1960s and 1970s, with cars like the Hornet, Javelin, Matador, and unfairly maligned Gremlin existing as interesting and affordable alternatives to the usual fare out of Detroit. This isn't to say that AMC was all about making budget-friendly cars, though: the AMX was a bonafide muscle car hero, and the company's ownership of Jeep birthed the Jeep Cherokee, which modern enthusiasts regard quite highly.

Advertisement

At the heart of AMC's offerings were its engines. The company built six- and eight-cylinder engines, from a 258 cubic inch inline-six to a 401 cubic inch V8 that powered vehicles like the AMC Javelin and Jeep Wagoneer in the 1970s. Between those two sat a few 300 cubic inch engines, the most common of which is the 360 cubic inch V8 that replaced a 343 cubic inch V8 in 1970 and would go on to power a range of AMC and Jeep vehicles over the next two decades.

Interestingly, the official Jeep website mentions that AMC started offering Jeep CJs with the 360 V8 in 1973, but we can't find any evidence of that ever; contemporary catalogs indicate that the CJs only ever came with the 304 cubic inch V8 at most. So, we decided to leave the Jeep CJ off this list. With that out of the way, let's look at all the cars powered by this engine.

Advertisement

[Image by CZmarlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]