Head Honcho: The Pick-Up Truck We Wish Jeep Would Bring Back
The modern-day Jeep Gladiator could trace its lineage to the original Gladiator unveiled in 1963, a body-on-frame pick-up version of the Jeep Wagoneer station wagon by Kaiser-Jeep. But when the American Motors Corporation (AMC) purchased Kaiser-Jeep in 1970, the Gladiator nameplate was bid a fond farewell. It gave way to the J-Series Jeep pick-ups called the J-10 or J-20 beginning in 1971. Despite dropping the Gladiator nameplate, the new J-10s came with the same front end as the Jeep Wagoneer and Cherokee but with slab-sided or step-side pick-up beds in the rear.
The Jeep J-10 came in various trim versions from 1974 to 1987. However, the most desirable would be the Honcho that debuted in 1976. The Jeep J-10 Honcho (or Boss) was a $699 option over a regular short-bed J-10 truck. The Honcho was available with a Sportside (step-bed) or Townside bed, and enthusiasts call it the rarest and most exclusive American vintage truck you can find today.
Unique standard features
The Jeep J-10 Honcho has custom features like muscular flared fenders, shimmering gold striping on the bedside, fancy decals, bespoke 15-inch off-road wheels, chunky all-terrain tires, and an optional roll bar. Meanwhile, it has a sport steering wheel and Levi's denim upholstery to fortify its workhorse vibe. But what hit the spot is what's under the hood.
Unlike earlier variants of the J-10 with standard inline six-cylinder engines, the Honcho has an AMC 360 V8 under the hood. This potent powerplant produces up to 195 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's an understatement to call the Honcho the big boss of 1970s pick-up trucks, but part of its allure is the limited production numbers. Chrysler discontinued the full-size Jeep pick-ups after acquiring AMC in 1987, so the J-10 in Honcho livery is a rare breed.
Although the J-10 came with various special packages like the 10-4 (with a standard CB radio) and the Golden Eagle (with similar Levi's denim seats), only 1,264 Jeep J-10 Honchos left the AMC factory between 1974 and 1983, making it a rare find. And if you do find one, prepare to spend upwards of $50,000 for a mint or completely restored unit.