Head Honcho: The Pick-Up Truck We Wish Jeep Would Bring Back

The modern-day Jeep Gladiator could trace its lineage to the original Gladiator unveiled in 1963, a body-on-frame pick-up version of the Jeep Wagoneer station wagon by Kaiser-Jeep. But when the American Motors Corporation (AMC) purchased Kaiser-Jeep in 1970, the Gladiator nameplate was bid a fond farewell. It gave way to the J-Series Jeep pick-ups called the J-10 or J-20 beginning in 1971. Despite dropping the Gladiator nameplate, the new J-10s came with the same front end as the Jeep Wagoneer and Cherokee but with slab-sided or step-side pick-up beds in the rear.

The Jeep J-10 came in various trim versions from 1974 to 1987. However, the most desirable would be the Honcho that debuted in 1976. The Jeep J-10 Honcho (or Boss) was a $699 option over a regular short-bed J-10 truck. The Honcho was available with a Sportside (step-bed) or Townside bed, and enthusiasts call it the rarest and most exclusive American vintage truck you can find today.