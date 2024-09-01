Every Vehicle Powered By The AMC 401 V8 Engine

American Motors Corporation, better known as AMC, was one of the true underdogs of the American car industry in the 1960s and 1970s. The company, formed in 1954 after a merger between Nash-Kelvinator Corporation and Hudson Motor Car Company, competed with the Big Three on a much smaller budget by building lower-cost cars and filling niches that its Detroit rivals weren't as keen on exploring. However, while good-value cars like the Rambler — which makes a great project car, by the way — may have been AMC's bread and butter, the company wasn't all about budget-minded vehicles.

Cars like the AMC Javelin took the fight to GM, Ford, and Chrysler in the muscle car market, while its second-generation Ambassador one-upped its rivals in the luxury stakes. Then there's Jeep, which made some of the best Jeeps ever — like the Grand Wagoneer SJ and Cherokee Chief — under AMC's stewardship in the 1970s and 1980s.

All of these vehicles came with a selection of AMC V8s, with the largest of them all being the 401-CI AMC V8 that debuted in the early 1970s and used through most of the decade. The 401 doesn't quite have the same cachet as small- or big-block engines like the Chevrolet 350 V8, but it's developed quite a fanbase over the years. If you're interested in joining the AMC 401 fan club, here's a list of vehicles you'll want to look out for.

