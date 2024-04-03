The Best And Worst Years For The Chevy 350 V8 Engine

Internal combustion engines have fascinated gearheads and techies since their rise to popularity in the early 20th century. But not all engines receive the same love and admiration. Many enthusiasts adamantly proclaim that engines produced by their preferred automaker are the best — e.g., Ford fans may hold the Ford Coyote V8 above all other motors, while Mopar diesel fanatics claim the Cummins engine is the best ever.

Regardless of where you stand in the Ford versus GM versus Mopar versus import debate, some motors are undeniably special. The Chevy 350 V8 is one of those uniquely special motors and is, in fact, one of the most popular engines ever made. The motor's various iterations powered GM vehicles between 1967 and 2002 — including iconic vehicles like the 1967 Chevy Camaro and various Chevy Corvette models — and it remains an incredibly popular engine among enthusiasts, ranging from diehard gearheads to casual drivers.

It's known for its intense reliability, power, and versatility. Fans around the world prize the Chevy 350, and drivers of all interests, from racers and tuners to those who use their rides for heavy-duty work, choose the legendary motor for swaps and custom builds. But while the Chevy 350 is famed for durable, long-lasting performance and intense versatility, not all model years are equal. The 1970 LT-1 version is generally considered one of the best of all the iterations. However, a couple of other versions make the list when it comes to the best Chevy 350 years, while several others fall into the category of the worst versions.