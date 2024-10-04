Every Vehicle Powered By The AMC 304 V8 Engine

American Motors Corporation, also known as AMC, began life in 1954 after a merger between automakers Nash-Kevlinator and Hudson Motors. It lasted until 1987 when it was purchased by Chrysler. During its brief existence, AMC did some interesting things, including building numerous compact cars to compete against the big dogs of its era. However, it was also pretty well known for its unique and powerful V8s that it produced as part of its acquisition and ownership of Jeep in 1970. Many of the company's engines, including the AMC 304 V8, went into both AMC and Jeep vehicles.

The AMC 304 V8 was a special engine. AMC stuffed the engine into very nearly everything the brand made during the 1970s, bordering on dedication the likes of which we haven't seen since Chevy's 327 V8 in the 1960s. You can throw a dart at a brochure from AMC in the 1970s and odds are you'll hit a vehicle that had this engine. AMC used it between 1971 and 1981, which means it was around during the Clean Air Act that hampered V8 power during the 1970s.

Thus, at its peak, the AMC 304 V8 kicked out upwards of 210 horsepower and 300 lb.-ft of torque in its early years but made a paltry 125 horsepower and 220 lb.-ft of torque by the end of its run. Reportedly, the engine was so powerful when it was first produced that the frame of the Jeep CJ-5 had to be redesigned to withstand it. It was one of AMC's best engines.

