Every Car Powered By The Chevy 327 V8 Engine

The Chevy 327 small block V8 is one of the most iconic engines in Chevy's history. Commonly referred to as Mighty Mouse, the 327-cubic inch V8 has several variants, including the L76 and L79 that Chevy used for the Chevy Corvette in the 1960s. At its worst, the 327 was capable of 210 horsepower and ranged all the way up to 365 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft of torque. The wide range of variants was because of one simple, inarguable fact — Chevy put this engine in nearly everything it produced with wheels during the engine's manufacturing run from 1962 to 1969.

That is not hyperbole. By our count, there were only three Chevy nameplates that existed between 1962 and 1969 that didn't have the 327 at least once. Those are the Chevy Astro race car prototypes that Chevy made back then, the short-lived Chevy Greenbrier van, and the Chevy G10 van, which never saw anything greater than a 307 cubic inch V8. You can bet that the 327 V8 was shoved into every other nameplate Chevy had at least once and a couple of cars that weren't even from Chevy.