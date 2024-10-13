The Best Years For The Jeep Liberty (And Some To Avoid)
The Jeep brand was ahead of the curve in the 1980s with the launch of what was framed as the advent of the small modern SUV, the Cherokee. A look at the Jeep brand's storied history showcases its innovations over the years. Spring forward to 2001, and the successful Cherokee was discontinued in favor of a newcomer, the Jeep Liberty. The Liberty ran from 2002 up until 2012, adding enhanced features along the way.
Although the Liberty may not be considered among the best Jeeps ever designed, it still has its fans today. Notable add-ons for the Liberty model during its run included all-wheel brakes, a tire pressure sensor system, and hands-free calling, to name a few. In terms of engine options, the 2005 model included an available diesel variant, and an extra 6th gear for the manual transmission.
The 2008 Liberty signaled the beginning of the second generation with a comprehensive redesign that attempted to shift its perception into a more capable off-road terrain conqueror. Unfortunately, likely due to the prominence of the Wrangler in the off-road sphere, the 2008 Liberty saw a major drop-off in sales. Despite lackluster numbers, the 2008 is one of the best options for a used Liberty, as are 2009 and 2011. However, you may want to steer clear of the 2002, 2006, and 2012 years of the Liberty, as they experienced some significant trouble.
The 2008 Jeep Liberty was a major change for the better
The 2008 Liberty made some drastic changes to the formula and kick-started the compact SUVs second generation with new four-wheel drive technology. The previous version was smaller, so when the brawnier and more squared-off 2008 Liberty debuted, it seemed like a push to appeal to buyers who perhaps wanted a more macho Jeep.
Not only was the exterior updated, but Jeep decided to incorporate more premium materials, as previous iterations received complaints about broken interior components. The automaker managed to increase the interior space and add some fancy options like the Sky Slider – a feature that allows you to open a section of roof.
Many owners on Kelly Blue Book left positive feedback in their reviews of the 2008 Liberty, with one writing, "Owned an [sic] 2006 traded it in for a 2008, Jeep really stepped up their game."
The 2009 Jeep Liberty improved on the 2008 model in several ways
The trend of quality and enhanced features continued from 2008 into the 2009 Liberty, which incorporated several elements reminiscent of the iconic Wrangler. You could equip large 18-inch tires, and along with the robust four-wheel drive system, it was more confident off the pavement.
Convenient amenities like the ability to operate the rear window hatch and liftgate independently made a variety of cargo situations more customizable to your needs. Although not dramatically different than the previous year's model, the interior still received a lot of praise from drivers due to its comfort.
Perhaps the best news for the 2009 Jeep Liberty is that it only received one recall, which is refreshing when you consider how many U.S. automobiles are recalled every year.
The 2011 Jeep Liberty had a lot of creature comforts
The 2011 Jeep Liberty was a great choice at the time due to receiving a handy new media system, a new steering wheel that incorporated buttons for controlling the radio, and the fact that it only experienced a few recalls. With top-of-its-class cargo versatility and seating, this iteration of the Liberty packed a lot of advantages into its interior. The Uconnect system came in three different varieties but each one included a 6.5-inch touchscreen. Uconnect also provided new connectivity options, voice-command control, and Garmin navigation. More elegant and tech-infused interiors are one of the biggest changes made to Jeeps over the last 70 years.
The 2011 Liberty received high marks from buyers on review aggregator sites. In terms of longevity, one owner writing on Cars.com commented, "I have the Limited model 4x2 which is otherwise loaded with options and bought from my brother who's [sic] daughter had since new and currently has 119,000 miles." Another 2019 reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love this vehicle, it is everything I want and need in a car. It's reliable and good on gas."
2002, 2006, and 2012 weren't as good for the Jeep Liberty
The Liberty struggled out of the gate, with its inaugural model in 2002 experiencing numerous recalls and receiving less-than-stellar safety metrics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Worse still, the automaker had to recall the Liberty due to issues with airbag system.
The 2006 Liberty experienced issues with its power windows. Drivers reported strange clicks when trying to operate the windows, which only got worse when the window reached its lowest position and got stuck. Not only would the window refuse to roll up, but it ended up preventing the door from working properly. The malfunction had to do with a faulty regulator, which could be replaced for a few hundred dollars, but some owners insisted after repairs the system still didn't work properly.
The 2012 Liberty didn't bring the most positive end to the model's life. There were some issues with the suspension system, intake valve problems, and more problems with the power windows and Sky Slider sunroof. In the end, declining sales led Jeep to abandon the Liberty altogether.