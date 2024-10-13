The Best Years For The Jeep Liberty (And Some To Avoid)

The Jeep brand was ahead of the curve in the 1980s with the launch of what was framed as the advent of the small modern SUV, the Cherokee. A look at the Jeep brand's storied history showcases its innovations over the years. Spring forward to 2001, and the successful Cherokee was discontinued in favor of a newcomer, the Jeep Liberty. The Liberty ran from 2002 up until 2012, adding enhanced features along the way.

Although the Liberty may not be considered among the best Jeeps ever designed, it still has its fans today. Notable add-ons for the Liberty model during its run included all-wheel brakes, a tire pressure sensor system, and hands-free calling, to name a few. In terms of engine options, the 2005 model included an available diesel variant, and an extra 6th gear for the manual transmission.

The 2008 Liberty signaled the beginning of the second generation with a comprehensive redesign that attempted to shift its perception into a more capable off-road terrain conqueror. Unfortunately, likely due to the prominence of the Wrangler in the off-road sphere, the 2008 Liberty saw a major drop-off in sales. Despite lackluster numbers, the 2008 is one of the best options for a used Liberty, as are 2009 and 2011. However, you may want to steer clear of the 2002, 2006, and 2012 years of the Liberty, as they experienced some significant trouble.

