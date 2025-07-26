2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Review: Do The MPG Math First

Mechanically, a hybrid option is new to the Forester, but the technology isn't breaking new ground for hybrids in general. It uses the time-tested method of combining an internal combustion engine, a battery, and electric motors to make the overall driving experience more efficient. In this case, the 2.5-liter flat-four and electric motors work together with a CVT to make 194 horsepower.

Subaru notes that its a 14 horsepower boost from the base model Forester, which isn't a ton, but it's better than nothing. All of that combines to give the hybrid Forester a 35 miles per gallon (mpg) rating on the EPA's combined test cycle. The regular Forester gets 29 mpg on the same test. The real gain, though, is with city milage: there, the hybrid gets 35 mpg, compared to the non-hybrid's 26 mpg. Again, not a lot better, but better than nothing.

Actually driving and living with the Forester Hybrid felt exactly the same as every other Subaru I've ever driven/owned/reviewed. It's not particularly exciting, but it's capable and does what it says on the box. Over the course of the week, I took the Forester out to run errands, went on a few longer jaunts on the highway, and, of course, whipped around a wet parking lot. Subaru is the poster child for unobtrusive all-wheel drive and the Forester is no different. It's competent in sketchy weather (there were a number of nasty thunderstorms during my week of testing, accompanied with some flooding), and I never felt like the car was going to be unpredictable. I suspect that's because the car doesn't have a lot of power to begin with, and Subarus have been equipped with all-wheel drive systems as standard on nearly every car for about 40 years, so the brand knows what it's doing.