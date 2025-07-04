2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e 4MATIC Review: PHEV SUV Trades 7 Seat Option For EV Range

The mechanical bits of the GLE serve a purpose, sure, but the real intention of a vehicle like the GLE is to be a comfortable commuter for you and your family and/or you and whoever you golf with, and to carry a lot of stuff. The GLE sits right in the middle of the Mercedes lineup, meaning it's bigger than compact crossovers like the GLA, yet still not a veritable military vehicle like the G-Class. It's just a five-seater SUV and it doesn't present itself as anything more complicated than that.

A third row is optional on every trim level except the plug-in hybrid version. For interior space, you get 74.9 cubic feet with all of the seats folded down, and 31.5 cubic feet with all five of the seats in place. Mercedes says it'll tow a fairly beefy 7,700 pounds.

As one would expect from a Mercedes, the interior was about as luxe as can be. Every inch was covered in leather or wood accents (in this case walnut). While it's not the fastest SUV in the Stuttgart stable, it's not slow with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. On the highway, it does a fairly convincing imitation of sitting on a swanky yacht, or gently cruising private jet. I drove around a few friends and their toddler for a day, and the toddler — already obsessed with anything that has wheels — was enamored with the GLE's interior niceties, even if he wasn't quite sure how to say "Mercedes-Benz."