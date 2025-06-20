2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: Expensive, Excessive, And Hard Not To Love

Some cars, you either love or hate, and it's fair to say that Mercedes' venerable G-Wagon falls resolutely into that category. The G-Class — also known as the G-Wagen, or Geländewagen — arguably epitomizes old-school 'Benz, with its emphasis on capability (even if you rarely use it), solidity (to the point of being over-engineered), and rampant excess (even at its most affordable, the 2025 G-Class starts at around $150k).

Mercedes has, of course, done its utmost to keep the G current without diluting the retro appeal along the way. The G 580 with EQ Technology is a long-winded way of saying "electric G-Wagon," launched for this model year with a supremely-talented quad motor drivetrain and boxy styling that cocks a snook at traditional expectations of EV aerodynamics.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Thing is, it's tough not to look at this 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV and see it — despite its electric cousin's prowess — as the rightful bearer of the Geländewagen crown. Slab-sided and speedy, it may not be the most potent of the modern G's, now, but it's still the fastest in a straight line. And, much as I wish I could say I was immune to this V8 brute's charms, it turns out there's still something weirdly appealing about making a spectacle of yourself.