What Does The 'G' Stand For On The Mercedes G-Wagon?

The origins of the G-Wagen name can be traced back to the merger between the companies of Karl Benz and Dr. Gottlieb Daimler in 1926, resulting in Daimler-Benz. This new company soon produced the 170 series of automobiles, and later followed this up with the G1 — a stronger and more rugged platform that could be considered an ancestor of the modern SUV. This new model could be used in off-road or rough terrain, and because of its prototype status, it was given the "G" designation to signify its purpose: Geländewagen, an automobile that can go cross-country, on any terrain.

Throughout the 1930s to the 1940s, additional development was made on the G1, which later spawned several iterations; each having the letter "G" in its model designation — with the last being the G5, which production ended in 1941. After three decades, there was a renewed commercial interest in a vehicle that would be tough enough for military use, but could be offered to consumers. By 1973, the company Steyr-Daimler-Puch from Austria responded by designing a smaller, faster, and more nimble machine that was first called the H2. Ultimately, the old designation to convey a sturdy and powerful machine was again used, thus reviving the Geländewagen model name.

From those early versions made by Steyr-Daimler-Puch, to the production model W460 that rolled out of its Graz, Austria factory in 1979, the first generation G-Wagen was in production for 11 years until 1991. The W461 then replaced that first-gen G-Wagen in 1992. The second-generation lasted until 2022, had the most number of upgrades, and became the starting point of the modern G-Wagen as we know it today.

