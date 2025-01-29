4 Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagon

The Mercedes G-Wagen (or G-Wagon) is shorthand for the vehicle's original German name, the Geländewagen. This translates to "all-terrain vehicle" in English. To conform with the current Mercedes-Benz naming convention, the vehicle is now referred to as the G-Class. Whatever you call it, the G-Wagen is just about in a class of its own. It definitely has major off-road chops born of its 1979 origin as a military vehicle. Even today, the G-Wagen can climb up to a 100% grade, can maintain its stability on lateral slopes of up to 35 degrees, has a maximum fording depth of 27.6 inches, and features 9.5 inches of ground clearance between its axles.

Because the G-Wagon is so expensive, it's become associated with uber-wealthy people of all stripes who can afford its base MSRP of $149,400. The G-Wagen appeals to tech barons, old-money types, and oligarchs alike.

Power in the "entry-level" G550 comes from a 3.0-Liter turbocharged inline-six that puts out 443 horsepower. This power flows through a nine-speed automatic transmission and then to all four wheels. The $187,250 MSRP Mercedes-AMG G63 turns the power up to eleven with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and its 577 horsepower. There's even an EV version, the $162,650 MSRP G580, which offers four individually controlled electric motors, one for each wheel, that put 579 horsepower at your beck and call.

So what are the alternatives to the Mercedes G-Wagen? What other vehicles offer the combination of impeccable off-road performance, luxurious interior appointments, and high-end image? Here are our choices.