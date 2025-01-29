4 Alternatives To The Mercedes G-Wagon
The Mercedes G-Wagen (or G-Wagon) is shorthand for the vehicle's original German name, the Geländewagen. This translates to "all-terrain vehicle" in English. To conform with the current Mercedes-Benz naming convention, the vehicle is now referred to as the G-Class. Whatever you call it, the G-Wagen is just about in a class of its own. It definitely has major off-road chops born of its 1979 origin as a military vehicle. Even today, the G-Wagen can climb up to a 100% grade, can maintain its stability on lateral slopes of up to 35 degrees, has a maximum fording depth of 27.6 inches, and features 9.5 inches of ground clearance between its axles.
Because the G-Wagon is so expensive, it's become associated with uber-wealthy people of all stripes who can afford its base MSRP of $149,400. The G-Wagen appeals to tech barons, old-money types, and oligarchs alike.
Power in the "entry-level" G550 comes from a 3.0-Liter turbocharged inline-six that puts out 443 horsepower. This power flows through a nine-speed automatic transmission and then to all four wheels. The $187,250 MSRP Mercedes-AMG G63 turns the power up to eleven with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and its 577 horsepower. There's even an EV version, the $162,650 MSRP G580, which offers four individually controlled electric motors, one for each wheel, that put 579 horsepower at your beck and call.
So what are the alternatives to the Mercedes G-Wagen? What other vehicles offer the combination of impeccable off-road performance, luxurious interior appointments, and high-end image? Here are our choices.
Land Rover Defender
The Land Rover Defender may come closest to the Mercedes G-Wagen in terms of its off-road core competency. The model has a long history with rough driving conditions, and today's Defender is a worthy addition to the Land Rover lineup, combining its traditional off-road abilities with the top-tier luxury aspects of the other members of the Land Rover club.
The Defender is available as a two-door model, a four-door with two rows of seats, or an extended-wheelbase four-door with a third row. Engine choices range from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 296 horsepower to a supercharged and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with 395 horsepower to a twin-turbo 5.0-Liter V8 belting out 518 horses.
A total of 15 different models are available, plus a large choice of optional equipment. MSRPs start out at $58,525 for the entry-level two-door and top out at a G-Wagen-like $169,425 for the top-of-the-line Octa Edition One.
Lexus LX600
The Lexus LX600 takes the Lexus approach to the G-Wagon's mission — luxury comes first, without shortchanging owners in the off-roading department. Touches like a dashboard covered in leather, excellent wood trim, and quilted leather upholstery set the tone for a serene driving experience in the LX600. Several trim levels are available, letting you add as many additional luxury features as you desire.
Backing up the Lexus LX600's full-on luxury ambience is a serious off-roading setup, which was first established historically by its more basic sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser. Motive power for this very capable Lexus is a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 409 horsepower. All of those horses flow through a 10-speed automatic transmission before they make their way to a locking center differential and all four wheels. Low-range gearing is also included to get you out of particularly sticky situations.
Pricing for the Lexus LX600 is a notch below some of the other G-Wagen alternatives listed here, while still staying above the $100K mark. LX600 MSRPs start at $106,850 and max out at $115,850.
Land Rover Range Rover
Here's another vehicle from the Land Rover family. The Range Rover has been around since 1970 and has a proud history. It was the first vehicle to drive from Anchorage, Alaska to Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America in 1972. It won the London to Sydney Marathon in 1977. It was also recognized for the excellence of its industrial design, becoming the first vehicle ever to be exhibited at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
The Range Rover established its off-road bona fides early in its life, and has since become a beloved choice of the British Royal family, along with well-heeled consumers the world over, many of whom never take their vehicles off the paved roads. Over the years, the Range Rover has become even more luxurious, ascending to its status as a lifestyle icon for the rich and famous.
Several powertrains are available for the current Range Rover. Starting from a 3.0-Liter turbocharged inline-six hybrid with 395 horsepower (P400), you can step up to a plug-in hybrid version of the inline six with 542 horsepower (P550e), a 4.4-Liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 horses (P530), or the top-spec of the 4.4-Liter V8 with 606 horsepower (P615). Pricing for 2025 the Land Rover Range Rover starts at $107,900 and escalates quickly to $234,000. Both short and long wheelbase versions are available, providing two-row or three-row seating.
Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier takes an old-school approach to the off-road thing by leaving out most of the luxury part and providing a somewhat lower price point. In its place, you get a vehicle that makes few concessions to on-roading and is fully capable of tackling the great outdoors.
You may notice a general resemblance to the original Land Rover Defender of four decades ago. This is purely intentional. The entry-level trim is extremely basic, boasting steel wheels and a lack of carpeting. But if you do want some luxury touches, you can select a higher trim like the Trailmaster or Fieldmaster versions, the latter of which includes leather seating (heated in the front), a better sound system, and some other amenities. Seating is limited to two rows, but there is ample space for cargo, both inside the cabin and behind the rear seats.
The Grenadier's engine is a 3.0-liter, turbocharged inline-six from BMW, with an output of 282 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. After making its way through an eight-speed automatic transmission, this power is channeled through a two-speed transfer case and a locking center differential on its final pathway to all four driven wheels. An additional option, for those who need it, is the locking front and rear differentials on the solid axles. More rugged tires and other off-road upgrades are available, should the going get really tough.
MSRP for the Ineos Grenadier starts at $75,100 for the most basic version and tops out at $86,950 for the 1924 trim. You can option it out beyond this and enter six-figure territory if you so desire.