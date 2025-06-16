The 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed Is Ridiculous, And That's Just Perfect

Going loudly sideways in the new Bentayga Speed, all I could think was that Bentley had made a hot-hatch with a six-figure price tag. Was that a model that the storied British automaker had regularly been asked for? Probably not, but the existence of this flatulent flagship SUV suggests someone in Crewe has an excellent sense of humor.

Advertisement

It's not just the sticker that means the Bentayga isn't really a hatchback, of course. Replacing the now-discontinued Bentayga S as the performance pinnacle of Bentley's entry-level cars, the luxury SUV further distances itself from its wafting-focused siblings with shouty styling, a vocal set of new tailpipes, and of course an uptick in power.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Brash, more expensive, more potent: hardly fresh terrain for any high-end automaker, Bentley included. Yet out in intimidatingly wide Montana, where the company had invited SlashGear to try its silliest SUV, it was personality rather than profligacy that stood out.