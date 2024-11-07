Bentley Puts High-End Electric Rivals On Notice With New Luxury Urban SUV Reveal

Bentley is feeling the slowdown in the global EV hype and has accordingly adjusted its plans of going fully electric by five years, shifting the goalpost from 2030 to 2035. But the transition phase isn't going to be a boring one. On the contrary, the British luxury carmaker will be taking on rival luxury EV adopters as early as next year.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the company announced its first fully electric car, the Luxury Urban SUV. Notably, it's just going to be a start, as the company plans to launch a new PHEV or BEV on a yearly basis moving ahead. Bentley's electric SUV will be assembled at its Crewe plant, which is also getting an infrastructure overhaul as the company shifts gears into the updated Beyond100+ electrification commitment.

The company's press statement didn't reveal any juicy details about what to expect from the upcoming electric car, but it seems the SUV could share some DNA with the likes of the Bentayga. According to Bloomberg, it will be a "compact SUV that is smaller than the existing Bentayga."

In a series of interactions with the press, the company's CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser further revealed the target audience for its all-electric debutant. It seems, according to Reuters, that the brand's focus is on creating a car that is "suitable for city" driving rather than just flexing luxury or innovation muscles.

Advertisement