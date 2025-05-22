2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review: Sport Touring Is Capable But MPG Falls Short

Honda doesn't make a plug-in hybrid CR-V, at least not one that you can fill up at a traditional gasoline pump. Sure, there's the CR-V e:FCEV that's powered by a combination of hydrogen and electrons, but it's only available in California and it can't be purchased, only leased.

The standard CR-V Hybrid is more mainstream. It runs on gas but it also uses a two-motor hybrid system to augment power, performance, and fuel economy. The lack of EV range, however, puts the CR-V at a disadvantage against rivals like the RAV4 and the Sportage, both of which are offered with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The CR-V isn't exactly stumbling back on its heels though. Decades into its run as one of the top compact SUVs, the CR-V still has a lot going for it. Even without the plug-in hybrid powertrain, it still has an efficient standard hybrid, impressive driving dynamics, and one of the most comfortable interiors in the class. But is that enough to keep it competitive against rivals from Toyota and Kia?

