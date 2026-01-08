Jeep Is Killing The Wrangler 4xe, And It's Not The Only Model On The Chopping Block

In somewhat surprising news, Stellantis has just announced that it will be discontinuing the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. Reported by The Drive, it's noted that it's going to be gone for good at the end of the 2025 model year. The Wrangler 4xe was, at least according to Stellantis, incredibly popular. This news comes after a large number of Wrangler 4xes and Grand Cherokee 4xes, over 320,000, were recalled back in November for fire risks.

And, to make matters a little worse, the Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in and the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in are also departing in the same time frame. The Dodge Hornet plug-in's fate is still unknown. With the demise of the Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe, and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, drivers are going to have to look somewhere other than Stellantis if they want an electrified 4x4 or family hauler. This also might be a good time to capitalize on any excess inventory sales.