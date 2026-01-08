Jeep Is Killing The Wrangler 4xe, And It's Not The Only Model On The Chopping Block
In somewhat surprising news, Stellantis has just announced that it will be discontinuing the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. Reported by The Drive, it's noted that it's going to be gone for good at the end of the 2025 model year. The Wrangler 4xe was, at least according to Stellantis, incredibly popular. This news comes after a large number of Wrangler 4xes and Grand Cherokee 4xes, over 320,000, were recalled back in November for fire risks.
And, to make matters a little worse, the Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in and the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in are also departing in the same time frame. The Dodge Hornet plug-in's fate is still unknown. With the demise of the Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe, and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, drivers are going to have to look somewhere other than Stellantis if they want an electrified 4x4 or family hauler. This also might be a good time to capitalize on any excess inventory sales.
Hybrid hope is not lost
All hope is not lost with Stellantis, however. More conventional hybrids like the new Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Recon are still soldiering forward. Stellantis told The Drive that its range extended hybrids like the Ram Rev are still in the works. Although given the somewhat extreme announcement and the ever shifting landscape of the electrified market, anything is possible.
Stellantis is not alone in electrification-related cancellations. Late last year, Ford gave its F-150 Lightning EV the axe, instead opting to push forward with a range extended hybrid version. Nissan killed the Ariya last year as well. The last few months have seen former giants in the industry like Tesla fall in sales and get dethroned by Chinese automakers like BYD.
Stellantis is no stranger to thinning out lineups. It's killed and brought back the Hemi engine in its Ram trucks (with mixed results) and the Dodge Charger line is constantly evolving. Nevertheless, rest in peace, Jeep Wrangler 4xe.