Jeep's 2026 Cherokee Is A Hybrid, But That's Not The Biggest Shake-Up

The new 2026 Jeep Cherokee is here, in all of its hybridized and boxy glory. Right off the bat, here are the important bits to know: According to a press release from Jeep, the new Cherokee gets an estimated 37 combined mpg from its newly produced 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger. Working with electric motors, it churns out a reasonable 210 horsepower. Additionally, it comes with all-wheel drive as standard. Starting price is listed at $36,995, putting it right in the middle of the fiercely competitive SUV market against the likes of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid and the Honda CR-V hybrid.

A Jeep Cherokee with a small and efficient hybrid drivetrain as standard equipment is already pretty interesting. To borrow a quote from "Star Wars," it's "a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one." It propels the Cherokee from its somewhat niche enthusiast circles right into becoming serious competition for Toyota and Honda. That's big news in and of itself. However, within Jeep, the biggest shake up so to speak is that the new Cherokee improves on everything about the old Cherokee. Jeep, the brand steeped in tradition, isn't resting on its laurels for the 2026 Cherokee.