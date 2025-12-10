Don't Bother With The Hemi V8 In The 2026 Ram 1500

"What's Ram up to?" It's a question that has plagued automotive philosophers for several millennia (or at least the past few years). Since the truck brand announced that the Hemi V8 was no longer in the mix, the future looked promising with the Hurricane inline-6. Indeed, I reviewed a Ram 1500 Warlock with a Hurricane under the hood and was impressed with the power that two less cylinders can provide.

Now, though, Ram has changed course and the Hemi is back. It's available in select trims, such as this newly V8-blessed 2026 Ram 1500 Laramie. Within the lineup, the Laramie sits right in the middle of the pack: well above the worktruck-spec Tradesman, yet under the off-road ready Rebel and more luxury-focused Longhorn and Tungsten Rams. For all intents and purposes, it's a commuter truck for everyday use.

I do an at least vaguely convincing impression of an everyday Ram truck owner, so it's a good middle ground for a suburban setting. Functionally speaking, the Laramie is neither too barebones to the point where you don't want to spend any time in it, nor too fancy where it would be better off to just get a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.