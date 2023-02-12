2024 Ram 1500 REV Electric Pickup Truck Revealed: What You Need To Know

Ram has revealed its hotly-anticipated electric pickup truck, with the 2024 Ram 1500 REV expected to arrive in dealerships in late 2024. Unveiled ahead of Ram's big Super Bowl 2023 commercial, the new pickup EV is set to wade into a segment as competitive as the football game itself. Big names like Ford and Rivian already have their electric trucks on the market, while Tesla, Chevrolet, and others are preparing their own responses.

Though skepticism about whether pickup buyers would embrace electrification has continued, the first signs suggest that's definitely not a problem. The Ford F-150 Lightning, for example, has more demand than production capacity, and though the automaker raised the price considerably that apparently didn't impact sales and reservations. Meanwhile, Tesla's controversial Cybertruck continues to sit on several hundred thousand reservations, with Elon Musk promising production will begin soon.

The 2024 Ram 1500 REV — freshly branded last week, ahead of the Super Bowl — is an opportunity for one of the big three truck-makers to show its own vision of what electrification looks like for work-friendly haulers. It's a vision Ram previewed back at CES 2023, though the reality is turning out to be a little different.