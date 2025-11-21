The 2026 GMC Sierra EV Is A Great Electric Truck, But I Can't Get Past The Price

For all those "rational" ambitions, the Sierra EV is not a small vehicle with a tiny battery and motor, just to check the boxes of having an electric truck. It makes a full-size Ford F-150 Lightning look ¾ scale. It has 605 horsepower coming from two motors. The Sierra I tested was equipped with the extended range battery, giving it an estimated range of a very beefy 410 miles.

While driving the Hummer was a bit of a pain given its heft, giant off-road tires, and overwhelming sense of its own pride, the Sierra, much to my enjoyment, was actually a little boring. It behaved more like an SUV than a truck or armored personnel carrier, meaning it was a straightforward process to park and live with. I didn't feel like I needed to hire a first mate to guide me through parking lots and the shipping lanes of Baltimore's Interstate 695.

It's absurdly quick given its electric motors, but I honestly didn't punch the accelerator all that much apart from eliciting a few laughs and cringes from whoever was my passenger. This Sierra came equipped with GM's driver assistance tech Super Cruise, and I found it to be "neat," and not extend all that much beyond that superlative. It does what it says on the box and that's give you the ability to take your hands off the wheel for a few moments on the highway.