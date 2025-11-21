The 2026 GMC Sierra EV Is A Great Electric Truck, But I Can't Get Past The Price
I've driven a lot of electric trucks over the years, and a lot of General Motors products. I quite like both of those categories, so driving a 2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation and liking it (a lot) was almost a forgone conclusion. However, in the interests of being as objective as possible in this review, I won't simply say "I knew I was going to like it, so here are a bunch of uncritical words." After all, the flagship of GM's electric efforts, the GMC Hummer EV, was a bit of a disappointment when you got behind the wheel. It was too big, too dumb, and the range just didn't deliver.
The Sierra rides on the same platform as the Hummer and is (almost) as big and goofy. This Sierra is not the top of the line Denali. It's the "entry-level" Elevation trim (side note, a nearly $90,000 truck isn't entry level by any stretch of the imagination, but it is the lowest trim Sierra EV). It's attempting to be a little more rational and grounded, as opposed to the brash and manic Denalis and Hummers.
Straightforward to live with
For all those "rational" ambitions, the Sierra EV is not a small vehicle with a tiny battery and motor, just to check the boxes of having an electric truck. It makes a full-size Ford F-150 Lightning look ¾ scale. It has 605 horsepower coming from two motors. The Sierra I tested was equipped with the extended range battery, giving it an estimated range of a very beefy 410 miles.
While driving the Hummer was a bit of a pain given its heft, giant off-road tires, and overwhelming sense of its own pride, the Sierra, much to my enjoyment, was actually a little boring. It behaved more like an SUV than a truck or armored personnel carrier, meaning it was a straightforward process to park and live with. I didn't feel like I needed to hire a first mate to guide me through parking lots and the shipping lanes of Baltimore's Interstate 695.
It's absurdly quick given its electric motors, but I honestly didn't punch the accelerator all that much apart from eliciting a few laughs and cringes from whoever was my passenger. This Sierra came equipped with GM's driver assistance tech Super Cruise, and I found it to be "neat," and not extend all that much beyond that superlative. It does what it says on the box and that's give you the ability to take your hands off the wheel for a few moments on the highway.
Huge and roomy
It's smooth and carefree as any big EV should be and the 22-inch wheels (yes, 22-inches) do a fantastic job of removing the driver from the rigors of the outside world. The black interior, dubbed "After Dark" by GMC, isn't all that exciting to look at, but it's certainly a step up from the work truck vinyl interior of the lowest-tier F-150 Lighting, or the minimalist for minimalism's sake Cybertruck cabin. Aside from the 16.8-inch tablet display in the center of the dash, the Sierra EV's interior isn't really all that different from the gas-powered Sierra's cabin.
It's functional and a nice place to sit behind the wheel or as a passenger. It's also quite roomy inside. Rear passengers get 44.3 inches of legroom, which is actually about an inch more than rear passengers get in a crew cab gas-powered Sierra. Rear passenger comfort is mighty important if you plan on using a truck as your family car.
Big EV truck duties
As for truck stuff, the Sierra Elevation has a maximum payload of 2,250 pounds and can tow a maximum of 12,500 pounds. Compare that to the F-150 Lightning's maximum 10,000 pound towing capacity and a Rivian R1T's 11,000 pounds. It's not a lot more, but if you are shopping on specs alone, an extra 1,000 pounds of towing capacity and a big battery puts the GMC towards the front of the pack.
Occasionally, the bare numbers of a vehicle and the experience of actually driving it don't match up. For instance, the wickedly fast 830 horsepower $100,000 Hummer EV didn't match at all with my time behind the wheel. On the other end, the 717 horsepower BMW M5 is exactly as good as you think it will be. The GMC Sierra EV is, fortunately, more like the latter. All of the numbers are impressive and the vehicle itself actually delivers on those claims. The big battery gives you a lot of usable range, the big footprint gives you a lot of room on the inside, and the big power lets you do a lot of truck stuff.
An electrifying price tag
Perhaps the biggest number to consider is price. Outright, you already know it's expensive given the fact it's an EV, is as big as a house, and it says "GMC" on the front. The 2026 GMC Sierra EV Elevation with the extended range battery starts somewhat reasonably at $70,600. But add in options and the price gets a little crazy.
This particular Sierra was equipped with the $5,750 "Premium Package" which includes heated and ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, a midgate that allows the bed to extend into the cabin, a multi-point articulating tailgate, a bed liner, and all manner of driver assistance tech (though not Super Cruise, which adds a further $3,255). The "Deep Ocean Metallic" paint scheme is $495, while rounding out the aesthetic changes are a $2,250 bed covering and a $2,250 set of 22-inch wheels. The destination charge is $2,095, bringing you silently and smoothly to the final price of $86,695.
2026 GMC Sierra EV verdict
Now, almost $90,000 for a big GMC truck isn't all that noteworthy. But compared to the competition, the Sierra EV wins in the numbers game. It has more range, more towing power, and no shortage of power on tap. There are EV trucks like the tri and quad-motor Rivians that are faster, and have more horsepower, but when it comes to operating as a truck, the GMC wins almost unequivocally. I wish I had something more profound to say that "bigger number equals better truck," but that's the crux of the argument. It just is better.
Would I buy one? If I was shopping for an EV truck that costs significantly more than my salary, yes, I would pick the GMC out of the pack. If I wanted a more rational work truck, then I would go for an extended range F-150 Lightning. Still, the numbers make the GMC hard to ignore, no matter what you are shopping for.