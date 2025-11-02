The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO Gets Everything Right At The Worst Possible Time

Unique RHO drive mode buttons to the right of the steering wheel flip through various settings, including a little launch control option. And the digital cluster can show unique renderings of the RHO traversing dirt trails and Baja conditions. I wanted to play with the four-wheel-drive selections while blasting around, so I headed out to my typical test trail at Rowher Flats. Airing down to only 24 PSI seemed appropriate, given the RHO's size and weight as well as how much I wanted to avoid de-beading a tire while out in the desert solo—always a no no, but c'est la journalist vie.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

I consciously avoided sharp rocks, which this truck certainly did not appreciate with every last of the 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft raring for a chance to unleash four-wheel drifts with ease. But first, I climbed up the usual hill climb, sticking in full-time four-wheel drive and never even needing to drop down into four-low. The rear locker helped a few times with some cross-axle articulation, where a disconnecting sway bar might make a difference on a rig that prioritizes rock crawling. Even 14 inches of rear wheel travel can only do so much.

But mostly, at such slow speeds, I worried about engine bay temps due to the dual snails and the torque converter struggling with so much grunt, but all looked fine on a hot day. And I simply cannot recall ever off-roading with both ventilated and massaging seats running before, either...