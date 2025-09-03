Ram's 2026 1500 V8 eTorque May Pack A Hemi, But There's A Surprise Beyond The Burnouts

At the end of last year, Ram's new CEO Tim Kuniskis decided to bring the Hemi V8 back to the 1500 pickup truck lineup. Now sure, the company can claim that customer demand dictated the decision, but putting a former Dodge and SRT dude at the helm clearly played a major part, too. This Christmas gift to gearheads necessarily required a bit of delayed gratification, though, since Ram then needed to figure out the logistics of how, exactly, to reintroduce the Hemi into a new generation of pickups.

Doing so proved slightly more complex than expected, especially working on an accelerated timeline, because the latest generation of Ram's best-selling 1500 incorporates more electronic controls than ever before. The V8 might stay the same, but the ICE engine needs to interact with the eTorque hybrid system for everything from braking regen and traction control software to noise cancellation programming. Now, that truck will arrive for model year 2026, and Ram recently held a media drive to prove exactly why the company needed to cater to customers in such large numbers.