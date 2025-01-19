How Much HP And Torque Does A Stock 6.7 Cummins Engine Have? Here Are The Specs

The amount of horsepower and torque delivered by a stock 6.7L Cummins diesel engine depends on when it was released. The earliest versions of the 6.7 Cummins diesel, introduced around the middle of the 2007 model year for Dodge Ram pickup trucks, produced 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It was at that point in time that Cummins ushered in the 6.7 as the replacement for the 5.9 Cummins diesel which had peaked at 325 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque.

By mid-2013, horsepower ratings for the high output 6.7 Cummins diesel engine had increased to 385, and torque output climbed to 850 lb-ft. The latest iterations, produced after 2021, include standard output (SO) and high output (HO) versions of the 6.7 Cummins diesel. The current standard output 6.7 Cummins diesel puts out 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque, while the HO version makes 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque.

In case you were wondering about the horsepower and torque provided by the 6.7 Cummins gasoline engine, we're happy to report that Cummins rates its 6.7 gasoline engine, the Cummins B6.7 Octane, at 325 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque.