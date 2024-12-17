Is Cummins Really Making A 6.7L Gas Engine?

If you've even casually contemplated purchasing a Ram truck powered by a diesel engine in the last couple of decades, the name Cummins is undoubtedly familiar to you. The Indiana-based company has, after all, been at the forefront of the diesel game for decades now. Since 1989, engines bearing the Cummins name — such as the largely celebrated 5.9L and 6.7L builds — have even been powering diesel Ram pickup trucks.

Advertisement

As big a name as Cummins is in the diesel game, the company has reportedly been eyeing a pivot toward a market it has less of a foothold in — that of gasoline-powered engines. Rumors of Cummins developing a gasoline-powered version of its 6.7L engine had been swirling for some time. Back in 2022, the company noted that a gasoline-powered version of its 6.7L power plant is indeed part of its future plans. It seems Cummins is further along in development than thought, and initially planned to make it available in the near future.

There are actually a lot of other engines in the works at Cummins alongside that gas-powered 6.7L engine. The company is actually in the process of shifting toward a more fuel-agnostic approach via its HELM program, with those letters serving as an acronym for Higher Efficiency, Lower Emissions, Multiple Fuels. The gas-powered version of Cummins' well-liked 6.7L diesel build looks to become a major fixture in that program, with the range of new platforms signaling that Cummins is eyeing a future beyond diesel.

Advertisement