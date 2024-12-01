6.7 Cummins Standard Vs. High Output: What's The Difference?

Over the past 40-some years I've had the pleasure of towing trailers loaded with cattle, horses, furniture, cars, and, lately, nearly all of my worldly possessions as I traipse around the country towing my camper. To say I was excited when Ram introduced the High Output (HO) 6.7 Cummins in its 2019 HD pickup trucks would be an understatement, until I saw the price of those new trucks. However, I'm glad I didn't buy one then, because the HO 6.7 Cummins keeps getting better. Currently, the Ram 3500 ranks second for the most torque among diesel trucks in 2024.

I recently had the opportunity to test drive a 2024 Ram 3500 Dually equipped with the HO 6.7 Cummins and the power delivery was as impressive as I'd imagined it would be. However, the price difference between the HO Turbo Diesel and the Standard Output (SO) version made me wonder if the extra power (not a necessity in my situation) was worth it. After all, the SO 6.7 Cummins produces 370 horsepower compared to 420 horsepower from the HO, and 850 lb-ft of torque rather than 1,075. Overall, still very impressive numbers.