Chrysler 68RFE Vs. Aisin AS69RC: What's The Difference Between These Transmissions?

If you've ever been in the market for a capable and dependable work truck, you'd know that choosing the correct transmission can be just as important as selecting the right engine option for your needs. Transmission options are typically designed around specific use cases, and it takes a bit of research to determine the right option for you whether you plan on hauling large loads, intend on upgrading the power output of the truck, or typically spend a lot of time cruising on the highway.

Dodge/RAM heavy-duty pickup trucks are a solid pick as far as towing capacity, reliability, and interior comfort are concerned, making RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks a popular option among working professionals and enthusiasts alike. The standard transmission for the Cummins diesel-powered RAM 2500 is the Chrysler 68RFE automatic six-speed transmission that was introduced halfway through the 2007 model year. While the 68RFE also comes as the default transmission in the 3500 with the 6.7L Cummins, the Aisin AS69RC automatic six-speed, which was introduced in 2013, is also offered as an optional transmission in low output 6.7L Cummins 3500s and as the standard transmission.

Both Chrysler 68RFE and Aisin AS69RC are known to be solid transmissions that are perfectly capable of doing the jobs that they were designed to perform. However, those jobs are different, as the 68RFE was designed around improved fuel efficiency and smooth performance while the Aisin was designed around durability and towing large loads.