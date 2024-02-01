RAM 1500 Vs. 2500: Big Differences To Know Before You Buy

RAM trucks have been around for a long time. They started as part of the Dodge brand but became their own thing in 2009. Since then, RAM has focused on making great trucks — like the RAM 1500 and 2500.

The RAM 1500 is what we call a light-duty truck. It's perfect for everyday tasks and is comfortable to drive. It's got enough power for most jobs and is good for both work and fun. The RAM 2500, on the other hand, is a heavy-duty truck. It's stronger and can tow more. This truck is for tougher jobs and competes with big names like the Ford F-250 and the Chevy Silverado 2500HD.

Both trucks are strong and reliable, but they serve different purposes, and if you're thinking about buying a pickup truck, it's important to know the differences between the RAM 1500 and the RAM 2500. To that end, we've used trusted sources like Car and Driver and MotorTrend to give you the best information before you buy.

In this article, we'll look at how powerful they are, what the inside looks like, how much they can tow, and their overall value. Whether you need a truck for work, adventures, or just for daily tasks, knowing these differences is key to choosing the right one.