Two New Ram 2500 Sport Trucks Are Coming (And Here's How Much They Cost)

For the 2026 model year, Ram is introducing the new 2500. To start, it's revealed the specs and price for two sporty models, the Black Express and Warlock. In a press release, Ram notes that the trucks will be available in the third quarter of this year, but you can start your order now.

Surprisingly, for a heavy-duty truck from an American brand, the prices for the new models really aren't too egregious, hovering under $60,000. That's still a lot of money, but when a lot of heavy-duty trucks (like the ones from General Motors) have no issue getting towards $80,000, or even eclipsing six-figures, under $60,000 is a comparative bargain. To start, the 2026 Ram 2500 Black Express leans into the muscle truck vibe with a two-wheel drive option, and body-colored bumpers. It's available with either a 6.4-liter V8 that generates 405 horsepower, or a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel engine that generates 1,075 pound-feet of torque for good measure. That truck starts at $53,735, and is available as a package on the base truck for $2,495.