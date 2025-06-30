Two New Ram 2500 Sport Trucks Are Coming (And Here's How Much They Cost)
For the 2026 model year, Ram is introducing the new 2500. To start, it's revealed the specs and price for two sporty models, the Black Express and Warlock. In a press release, Ram notes that the trucks will be available in the third quarter of this year, but you can start your order now.
Surprisingly, for a heavy-duty truck from an American brand, the prices for the new models really aren't too egregious, hovering under $60,000. That's still a lot of money, but when a lot of heavy-duty trucks (like the ones from General Motors) have no issue getting towards $80,000, or even eclipsing six-figures, under $60,000 is a comparative bargain. To start, the 2026 Ram 2500 Black Express leans into the muscle truck vibe with a two-wheel drive option, and body-colored bumpers. It's available with either a 6.4-liter V8 that generates 405 horsepower, or a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel engine that generates 1,075 pound-feet of torque for good measure. That truck starts at $53,735, and is available as a package on the base truck for $2,495.
Sporty and thrifty
Ratcheting up the sportiness a bit, the 2026 Ram 2500 Warlock has skid plates, Bilstein shocks, hill-descent control, 34-inch off-road tires, and of course, a big decal that says "WARLOCK." It's a $2,995 package and starts at $57,165. It's also available as a V8 gas-powered truck, or with the Cummins diesel. Oddly, it's actually less expensive than the inline-six powered 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock that SlashGear reviewed last model year, which totaled at $58,240.
Ram is definitely trying something a little different with this new lineup of Ram 2500s. The interiors have cloth bench seats, and not a ton in the way of creature comforts, or driver assistance features, yet the trucks are stylized and equipped in a way that makes them look much more capable than a run-of-the-mill, bone stock work truck. The MSRP says that Ram is cutting costs where it can by keeping the interiors simple and low tech. With car prices continually going up, automakers will have to be creative in keeping prices where customers will actually purchase something. For Ram, it involves a little bit of black magic with the 2500 Warlock.