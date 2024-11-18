2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Duramax Review: Torque Talks
Just when you think the pickup segment has lost its way with Baja modes and outsized wheels, along comes the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD to reset the balance. While not the most tech-packed truck nor the most head-turning, the heavy-duty Silverado takes things back to basics. Big practicality, a big tow rating, and a big, torque-heavy diesel option if you don't mind paying for it.
2025 Silverado 2500 HD ownership kicks off at $45,300 for regular cab; $48,995 for double cab; and $50,795 for Crew Cab (all plus $1,995 destination). While the regular cab only comes with the long bed, the others offer standard and long bed options. 2WD is standard, with 4WD a $2,800 option. The ZR2 (from $73,095) is 4WD only; so, too, is the luxurious High Country, from $74,895.
As for style, the 2500 HD is a Silverado, but beefier. For 2025 and in this LTZ form, there are animated LED headlamps with sizable daytime running lamp signatures; LED fog lamps; and 18-inch wheels. The Trail Boss package ($2,565) shown here gives it a moody revamp, with 20-inch gloss black wheels along with matching bumpers and skid plates, plus red front recovery hooks, and BF Goodrich off-road tires.
Skip the gas and go for the turbo-diesel
As standard, the Silverado 2500 HD gets a 6.6-liter V8 gas engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's good for 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. Optional is the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo-diesel, nudging power up to 470 hp, but more importantly giving torque a massive shove to 975 lb-ft.
Maximum tow capacity climbs from the 12,000-16,000 pounds for the gas CrewCab model, to as much as 20,000 pounds with the diesel with the Max Trailering package. If you want the 36,000 pound tow rating, incidentally, you'll need the turbo-diesel and the Silverado 3500 HD.
With its lofty driving position and well-assisted steering, it's easy to feel like you're sailing through traffic rather than part of it. Blind spots in big trucks like these are considerable — never mind losing a kid in the shadow of the Silverado 2500's grille, you could fail to see an adult there — though the slab-sided proportions do make figuring out where the edges lie a bit easier. The $1,245 Safety package's surround view camera feels almost essential, nonetheless.
It's a torque party
Around town, all that torque helps belie the Silverado HD's heft. It's not exactly a sport truck, but with peak twist arriving at just 1,600 rpm, it'll gather pace with a surprising sense of urgency that the scale only exaggerates. The brakes are up to scratch, unless you're being silly with it, though it's the dulled feel of the steering that encourages restraint.
There are 4WD, Auto, 4WD, and 4WD Lo settings — Auto mode automatically switching to make life easier — and an automatic locking rear diff. Even with the Z71 Off-Road package ($325) — which includes off-road suspension with twin tube shocks — ride quality in urban settings is acceptable.
A long stint on the highway, though, proved a rump-rattling reminder of the Silverado 2500's straightforward underpinnings. Michigan asphalt isn't known for its contribution to a refined ride, but the Chevy's willingness — if not eagerness — to transmit vibrations and jolts through its body-on-frame directly to my posterior and lower back made for an uncomfortable few hours. At least around 18 mpg from the turbo-diesel made a better impression.
Big touchscreen and plenty of physical controls
The Silverado's dashboard looks decently modern, courtesy of Chevy's last refresh. In the case of this LTZ trim, that means a 13.4-inch touchscreen running Google Built-In, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch display handles the driver's gauge cluster.
The software interface is easy to navigate, but Chevrolet doesn't skimp on physical controls either. For the most part they key buttons and knobs are chunky, suitably-scaled for gloved hands. Some of the climate control keys are on the small side, though, and the broad center console meant the volume knob could be a reach for the front passenger. Chevy then throws more buttons on the steering wheel, and a bunch down by the driver's left knee.
As standard, there are two useful 120V outlets — one in the cabin, one in the bed — along with multiple USB ports. The $1,680 LTZ Convenience Package adds wireless charging, more USB ports, and a Bose audio system. Black plastic — in matte and gloss finishes — abounds; it's sturdy, certainly, though it's a reminder that this $82k truck is more about workday performance than style or luxury.
No gimmicks, just space
The same focus can be said for the seats. The LTZ Convenience Package swaps the regular heated front seats for heated and ventilated buckets; the $1,050 Convenience Package II adds heated rear seats. They all feel rugged, and like they'll hold up well to plenty of use, but they definitely skew more "productive" than "plush" on the cosseting scale.
Cubbies, bins, and storage nooks abound. Pull up the rear bench and there are a couple of shallow trays, but more importantly there's a big chunk of readily-accessed storage space. Given the height of the cab, I appreciated Chevy's oversized grab-handles.
Two box sizes are offered with the CrewCab, a standard 82.25 inch bed (with a five seat cabin) and a 98.27 inch long bed (with space for six inside). As standard, the LTZ trim gets rear bumper cornersteps and an EZ Lift power lock & release tailgate. The Trail Boss package adds a spray-in bedliner; the LTZ Convenience package contributes LED bed lighting; the $1,2456 Safety Package throws in a bed-view camera; and $445 gets you the MultiFlex tailgate with its various ways of opening.
Beware the options
It is, frankly, in the options and extras where the Silverado 2500's price starts to spiral. The Crew Cab LTZ 4WD starts out at $62,600 (plus $1,995 destination); the Duramax engine adds $9,490 to that. With all the other packages, plus the $495 Radiant Red paint, you're looking at $82,885 all-in.
Big trucks invariably have big price tags, of course. I can't help but wonder, though, if Ram's even more impressive touchscreen — and generally slick cabin — in the Ram 2500 could draw some people out of the Chevy dealership. Or, for that matter, if Ford's Pro Power option — with its bank of outlets in the bed, for running tools and the like — on the F-150 Super Duty could leave the Silverado HD's power provisions looking on the meager side.
Super Cruise could've been a distinguishing factor in the Silverado HD's favor, but sadly Chevrolet doesn't offer the hands-free highway driving system on its heavy-duty truck.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Verdict
Perhaps, though, it's expecting too much to hope that notoriously brand-loyal truck buyers will consider cross-shopping like that. And there's no doubting that for Chevy fans in the market for a tow monster of a pickup, the 2025 Silverado 2500 checks off the most important boxes.
Personally, I'd skip most of the options and save my budget for where it counts most, like the Duramax turbo-diesel. While the Trail Boss package's fancy wheels and gloss black trim certainly look the part, that's just more to scratch up if you're using the Chevy like you're meant to. The Safety Package's bird's eye view camera, front and rear park assist, extension of blind zone assist to cover trailers, rear cross-traffic alert, and bed camera also seem more than worth the $1,245.
The result is a pickup that delivers for those who actually want to do truck-stuff. While the Silverado 2500 ZR2 might get attention for its splash of off-road talents, the truth of the matter is that heavy-duty trucks like these probably spend most of their time on the road. In that case, it's low-end torque and a spacious cabin and bed which make all the difference.