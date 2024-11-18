2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Duramax Review: Torque Talks

Just when you think the pickup segment has lost its way with Baja modes and outsized wheels, along comes the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD to reset the balance. While not the most tech-packed truck nor the most head-turning, the heavy-duty Silverado takes things back to basics. Big practicality, a big tow rating, and a big, torque-heavy diesel option if you don't mind paying for it.

2025 Silverado 2500 HD ownership kicks off at $45,300 for regular cab; $48,995 for double cab; and $50,795 for Crew Cab (all plus $1,995 destination). While the regular cab only comes with the long bed, the others offer standard and long bed options. 2WD is standard, with 4WD a $2,800 option. The ZR2 (from $73,095) is 4WD only; so, too, is the luxurious High Country, from $74,895.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As for style, the 2500 HD is a Silverado, but beefier. For 2025 and in this LTZ form, there are animated LED headlamps with sizable daytime running lamp signatures; LED fog lamps; and 18-inch wheels. The Trail Boss package ($2,565) shown here gives it a moody revamp, with 20-inch gloss black wheels along with matching bumpers and skid plates, plus red front recovery hooks, and BF Goodrich off-road tires.

