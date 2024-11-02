5 Of The Best ¾-Ton Trucks For Towing

In the earliest days of what we recognize as pickup trucks, rating them by payload capacity was a practical way to ensure they were capable of doing the work required. These days you'll see truck models with 1500, 2500, and 3500 badges signifying ½, ¾, and 1-ton trucks with little regard to any actual capacity. With 1-ton truck payload capacities exceeding 3.5 tons, it's probably best to keep the naming system simple.

If you could buy a truck dedicated to towing heavy trailers such as 5th-wheel campers or construction equipment, it would be hard to beat a 1-ton truck with dual rear wheels (DRW), also known as a Dually. However, most people don't buy a heavy-duty truck solely for towing and find that a ¾-ton truck has enough towing capacity for their needs while being a better daily driver.

One factor that limits a truck's towing capacity is its Gross Combined Weight Rating or GCWR. You can find the GCWR for a particular truck on a sticker, usually located on the inside of the driver's side door. GCWR is the total weight of the truck, equipment, passengers, fuel, and trailer combined. Thankfully, most automakers make the calculations easier by providing towing guides for the trucks they sell that contain all, or at least most, of the pertinent figures. Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram offer the best ¾-ton trucks for towing. However, the Nissan Titan XD is considered a heavy-duty truck that could fit the needs of some truck buyers.

